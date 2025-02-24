Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO, February 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transactions under the Implementation Agreement (" Agreement ") with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") that were previously announced in the news releases of the Company dated July 8, 2024 and January 7, 2025.

Noble has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the transactions under the Agreement. However, the closing of the transactions remains subject to Canada Nickel obtaining final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Among other things accomplished in the transactions, Noble and Canada Nickel have spun out certain mining claims in and around Mann Township, Ontario into East Timmins Nickel Ltd. (" ETN "), a newly incorporated subsidiary of Canada Nickel, to consolidate their interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario. Noble owns a 20% interest in ETN, with Canada Nickel owning the balance.  Certain of the exploration results were released by CNC on the Mann properties (for details, please see Canada Nickel's news release dated December 11, 2024).  In addition to the consolidation of properties in ETN, as part of the transactions, Noble transferred its Project 81 interests to Canada Nickel, retaining the right to explore for gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc.  Noble retains an up to 2% royalty on all properties it transferred pursuant to the transactions, except to the extent those properties are already bound by other royalties.  Canada Nickel likewise retained a 2% royalty in the properties it transferred to ETN, except to the extent those properties were likewise already bound by other royalties.  Furthermore, Noble transferred to Canada Nickel the option it previously held to acquire approximately 5,000 acres of surface lands in the Project 81 at pre-determined prices.

As stated previously and commenting on the transaction, Vance White, CEO of Noble said, "We felt that consolidating the eastern properties into a separate exploration company would maximize the value of the Mann Township properties without incurring significant upfront dilution to Noble, and at the same time gain exposure to additional identified nickel sulphide targets in the Timmins camp in which Noble currently has no interest. ETN will control ~1,814 mining claims totaling over ~38,729 hectares and will include Reaume, Mann and Newmarket Townships as well as McCool, Moody, Galna and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel. Noble will vend its interest in Project 81, together with the right to acquire surface rights over Project 81. For properties transferred from Noble to Canada Nickel, Noble will retain a 5-year exploration right to any non-nickel exploration target therein. This 5-year exploration right will be subject to an annual exploration right thereafter upon both parties' consent. Noble intends to use its best efforts so that upon ETN going public, a portion of Noble's holdings in ETN will be distributed to Noble shareholders in order that they may have a direct benefit as ETN advances all underlying properties to the development stage, although that is a future event and we cannot provide any assurances that this will be done  We anticipate that resource estimates will be available on at least two of the projects in Q2 2025".

."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel, and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  It will also hold its ~4,845 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec, ~569 hectares in the Chateau (Uranium, Rare Earths, Phosphorus, Silver) Property in Kitivik, northern Quebec, and the ~461 hectare Taser Uranium-Molybdenum property in northern Quebec.  Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets . Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. Canada Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CNC."

For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com   

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Noble Minerals Acquires Uranium-Molybdenum Property in Northern Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires Uranium-Molybdenum Property in Northern Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario January 30, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report acquisition of mining claims on a Uranium-Molybdenum prospect in Northern Quebec. The 10 claims were acquired by map staking to cover approximately 461 hectares and is called the Taser North Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Minerals More Than Triples the Size of the Cere Villebon Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Platinum Group Property, Quebec

Noble Minerals More Than Triples the Size of the Cere Villebon Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Platinum Group Property, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 27, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report acquisition of additional claims on the wholly owned Cere Villebon Property located southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec.  The claims were acquired by map staking and the new property area is now approximately 1,573 Hectares.  The new area staked is currently being evaluated for the potential to host similar mineralization to that found in 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Minerals Acquires a Property with Significant Uranium, Rare Earth, Phosphorus and Silver Mineralization in Northern Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires a Property with Significant Uranium, Rare Earth, Phosphorus and Silver Mineralization in Northern Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Implementation Agreement with  Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") whereby Noble and Canada Nickel will spin-out certain mining claims (the "Properties") into a new company to consolidate their interests in large tonnage, low grade nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size and modified its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 19, 2025 (the "Offering" ).

The Offering will include the sale of the following securities (collectively, the "Securities"):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from an Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the " Study ") which demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the " Refinery ") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products.

The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Study relates to a standalone industrial project and anticipates the production of awaruite ore from projects that are not limited to mineral projects of the Company; without limiting the foregoing, the Study is separate and standalone from the Baptiste Nickel Project, which demonstrated the technical and commercial advantage of mining and concentrating awaruite ore to a high-grade awaruite concentrate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Provides Corporate Update

Prismo Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in two conferences over the next month: the BMO Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Metals Conference and the Prospectors and Developers of Canada Conference (PDAC). The focus at both will be meeting with existing shareholders and new investors to talk about progress at Nuvau's Matagami Project in Québec.

"Nuvau is participating in these conferences to share our story with a broader audience," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to providing current and new investors with a deeper insight into the Matagami opportunity, including the exploration potential for base metals and gold on this large land package in the Northern Abitibi, as well as the rare opportunity to bring this property back into production in the near term. If you are attending either of these events, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with us or stop at our booth to speak with our team."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will have a booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention from March 2nd to 5th (booth #2610). The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, and the Company's CEO, David Graham, will be present for the duration of the conference, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from February 28th to March 1st.

The Bold exhibition booth will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's Burchell Gold and Copper Project, the Company's Traxxin Gold Project, and the Company's Wilcorp Gold Project, all located between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, Ontario. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024and January 9, 2025. The exhibition booth will also showcase more recently obtained results from the three properties, see Bold press release dated January 17, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

