NOA Welcomes Site Visit by Salta's Secretary of Mining to Review Project Progress and 2026 Work Program

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL,OTC:NLIBF)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the Company hosted a site visit by the Secretaría de Minería de Salta (Secretary of Mining of the Salta Province) at NOA's flagship, Rio Grande project (the "Project").

During the site visit (see photo below), Salta's Secretary of Mining, Gustavo Carrizo, met with the Company's site leadership and technical team to review recent progress, tour key work areas, and discuss the Company's planned activities for 2026. These activities include, among other things, NOA's planned drilling and exploration campaign, which is expected to commence shortly. The parties also reviewed the Project's near-term priorities and the schedule for field campaigns and supporting studies planned for this year, with the goal of completing Rio Grande's Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") before year-end.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Gabriel Rubacha, states: "We appreciate the opportunity to host the Secretary on site and share the progress our team has achieved. The visit reflects the importance of ongoing collaboration with provincial authorities as we execute our 2026 program. This year, we are focused on advancing the Rio Grande project to PFS - a major milestone for the project and the Company - while continuing to prioritize safety, environmental stewardship, and engagement with local communities."

Photo: Secretary of Mining of Salta with the NOA's team at the site of the Rio Grande project

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

noa-lithium-brinesnoal-cctsxv-noallithium-investing
NOAL:CC
