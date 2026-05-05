NOA Engages Hatch To Lead Process Development Study To Support Upcoming PFS At Rio Grande Project

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL,OTC:NLIBF)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hatch Limited ("Hatch") to lead Process Development Study ("Study") for the Company's flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina. Hatch is a global multidisciplinary project management, engineering and professional services consultancy with extensive experience in critical minerals and has substantial experience in processing and engineering of lithium rich brines, including projects located on salars in Argentina.
The objective of the Study is to compare the Project's baseline evaporation pond flowsheet against alternative process configurations incorporating direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology. The Study is expected to be completed in two stages: (i) DLE testwork and evaluation, and (ii) development of concept-level process design and operating parameters to enable comparison of alternative flowsheets. The Study is intended to inform the scope and design basis for NOA's upcoming preliminary feasibility study ("PFS").
The Study is expected to be completed within the next three months, subject to testwork progress and results, with findings anticipated in Q3 2026. The results are expected to provide insights into potential process optimization opportunities and development flexibility for the Project, and to support a robust PFS design basis.
NOA's Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: "This marks another step to get to Rio Grande's PFS. This study will help us evaluate process alternatives and refine our development pathway for Rio Grande ahead of the PFS. Hatch brings deep experience in lithium brine processing, and the results will support a more robust PFS design basis."
About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.
NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares. The Rio Grande Project is NOA's flagship asset, with a resource estimate of approximately 4.7 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at an average lithium concentration of 525 milligrams per litre. In December 2024, NOA completed final property payments on its Rio Grande Project, securing 100% ownership of all claims within this project.
About Hatch Limited
Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. With seven decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, Hatch knows the business and understands that challenges are changing rapidly. Hatch responds quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. Hatch draws upon an 11,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for its clients, its employees, and the communities they serve.
Find out more on www.hatch.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Gabriel Rubacha
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For Further Information
Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire