NiSource Earns Top Sustainability Honors From Dow Jones and MSCI

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, has received two honors recognizing its leadership in sustainability, based on third-party assessments of the company's long-term economic, environmental and social performance.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, a global index provider, named NiSource to its annual Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC) for the 12th consecutive year. Formerly known as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), DJ BIC are float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted indices that track equity markets using a sustainability best-in-class selection process.

MSCI also reaffirmed NiSource's AAA ESG rating for the fifth consecutive year. This rating measures a company's resilience to long-term, industry-specific sustainability risks using a rules-based methodology. MSCI analysts research and rate companies based on their exposure to and management of these risks relative to peers.

"These recognitions of our commitment to sustainable practices in our daily operations are greatly appreciated," said Melody Birmingham, NiSource's executive vice president and group president for utilities. "It reaffirms our business principles, acknowledges our employees for their hard work and dedication, and signals that our focus on sustainable practices is among the best in the industry."

DJ BIC reflects performance across a broad set of sustainability criteria used in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which evaluates how companies manage long-term risks and opportunities. The indices represent the top 20-percent of the largest 600 North American companies in the Broad Market Index and are designed to help investors identify organizations that lead their industries on sustainability-related practices.

MSCI ESG Ratings are used by many institutional investors to compare how well companies manage key industry-specific ESG risks and to inform portfolio construction and stewardship activities, including the publication of an annual Sustainability Report. An AAA rating is MSCI's highest designation.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. The mission of our approximately 7,700 employees is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and is on Forbes lists of America's Best Employers for Women and Diversity. Learn more about NiSource's record of leadership in sustainability, investments in the communities it serves and how we live our vision to be an innovative and trusted energy partner at www.NiSource.com .

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji .

About MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. Our research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help our clients understand risks and opportunities so they can make better decisions and unlock innovation. We serve asset managers and owners, private-market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates. To learn more, please visit our about page .

MEDIA CONTACT
Reginald Fields
Director, Corporate Communications
380.268.3917
reginaldfields@nisource.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

s&p globalSPGINYSE:SPGIfintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
Steve Boms.

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

Lexaria Updates Progress on Human Study #7

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

Related News

gold investing

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces a Summary of the Fall 2025 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine and Announces a 10,000m Spring Drill Program

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling Mobilization at Seagull Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Appoints SRK Consulting to Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico