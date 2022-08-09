Psychedelics Investing News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products announces that Connie Hang has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Hang for her work as CFO over the last 2 years, she will continue serving the Company as a Contractor.

Annie Storey, CPA, CA, BBA has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Storey, a director of the Company since 2017, brings over 25 years' experience in accounting, auditing, financial reporting and corporate services for Canadian and US public companies in the mining, entertainment and biotechnology sectors.

Ms Storey has a keen interest in the development new approaches to manage addictions and currently serves as a director of the advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm.

About Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelic space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibin derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce it has acquired an exclusive license for the psychedelics sector for a novel delivery system for its psychedelic based therapies currently in development.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has recently added a novel delivery system for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset to its portfolio. This novel delivery system, invented by the Company's Head of Innovation, Robert August for the licensor Hai Beverages Inc. will be used as a formulating agent for both water soluble and non-water-soluble APIs, whose onset when taken orally would be a standard twenty to forty-five minutes. This delivery system will allow the compound to bypass first pass liver metabolism and directly enter the bloodstream, resulting in a rapid onset of 5 minutes or less. This delivery system also functions as a solubilizing agent for non-water-soluble materials.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that Health Canada has given Nirvana an approval to build out its Research & Development facility in Vancouver, Canada .

Health Canada's Office For Controlled Substances & Authorizations Division has reviewed Nirvana's proposed floor plan and design and has concluded that the GMP level 9 secure facility to be built in Vancouver satisfies the directive for physical security requirements if built as proposed. Health Canada has given the company notice that construction can be initiated at the Vancouver location. Once construction has been completed, the company will inform Health Canada and schedule an inspection to confirm the completed build complies with the directive in order to be an approved Licensed Dealer.

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report that it has filed a provisional patent application for a novel process for the isolation of a psychedelic 4-PO-Psilocin compound.

The process, developed by Nirvana's Head of Innovation, Robert August allows for the isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin, a substituted tryptamine and psychoactive prodrug that is produced alongside psilocybin and psilocin.

Its pharmacological effects are virtually identical to those produced by psilocybin since both are prodrugs. Both are metabolized in the human body to produce the psychoactive compound psilocin, which is responsible for the majority of psychoactive effects. The 4-PO-Psilocin can be purified by crystallization to an API. It can also be converted to a biologically active and water-soluble salt to yield a final compound 4-PO-Psilocin with a purity greater than 99%.

The ability to convert the 4-PO-Psilocin compound into a water-soluble salt will change the current landscape of delivery systems in the psychedelic sector. The high rate of bioavailability will lower the required volume of psychedelic compound to achieve the same result. This will substantially increase the efficacy and safety in administering psychedelic compounds in clinical settings.

Mr. Robert August , Nirvana's Head of Innovation and lead Chemist stated "We are very excited to bring this innovation to this stage of development, this will allow us to develop further compounds and delivery systems that can revolutionize the psychedelic sector ". "The Nirvana team is building a strong foundation of research for the development of novel compounds and delivery systems that can apply psychedelics to the treatment of chronic pain and addiction ".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse.

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV),  a Canadian based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management  is pleased to report that it has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled Method of Psilocybin Extraction and Method of use of Psilocybin in modulating Heroin and Memory Retrieval (the "Patent Application"). The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse and further demonstrates the progress that the Company is making toward developing products that can have a meaningful impact on opioid addiction.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Positive Results for Addiction Relapse Prevention from Their Latest Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Drug Study

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Positive Results for Addiction Relapse Prevention from Their Latest Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Drug Study

Psilocybin reduced reinstatement of heroin-seeking behavior when administered immediately after a memory retrieval task in rats

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management, in conjunction with Integrative Therapy Discovery (ITD) Labs in Italy, have released comprehensive data on a scientific study that aims in determining the effects that psilocybin has on the heroin-addicted brain.

Optimi Health To Launch Therapeutic Psilocybin Product In Partnership With Patient Advocate Thomas Hartle

Optimi Health To Launch Therapeutic Psilocybin Product In Partnership With Patient Advocate Thomas Hartle

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with psilocybin patient advocate, Thomas Hartle. The parties have agreed to produce a Canadian-grown and harvested natural therapeutic psilocybin product for use by approved patients.

"Honouring Thomas's incredible optimism and appreciation for life with his own natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin product is something we will cherish as a company forever," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. "We share Thomas's energy and passion for creating the perfect psilocybin experience, and we look forward to providing a vital service to Special Access Program patients while further demonstrating to regulators that psychedelic-assisted therapies can be integrated into our existing healthcare framework."

COMPASS Pathways plc announces second quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

Highlights:
  • Kabir Nath appointed as Chief Executive Officer
  • Phase III program submitted to FDA and under review
  • COMP360 phase II study in anorexia nervosa launched
  • Cash position at 30 June 2022 of $207.2 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

Morgan Stanley Positive in First Psychedelics Research Report

Morgan Stanley Positive in First Psychedelics Research Report

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has shared its first official commentary on the psychedelics industry.

The concept of investing in psychedelic medicine received a legitimate vote of confidence of sorts after the well-established banking firm released an introductory study evaluating the potential attached to the sector.

The research is intended to offer an initial look at the psychedelics investment proposal.

COMPASS Pathways Announces Grant of Inducement Award for Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that COMPASS granted a non-qualified share option to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 ordinary shares, nominal value £0.008 each, in the capital of the Company to Kabir Nath, COMPASS's newly appointed chief executive officer. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the non-qualified share option award was approved by the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee of COMPASS's Board of Directors and made as a material inducement to Kabir's entry into employment with COMPASS as its new chief executive officer.

The non-qualified share option was granted on August 1, 2022 and has an exercise price per share equal to $14.94, the closing price of the Company's American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. The non-qualified share option has a 10-year term and vests as to one-fourth on August 1, 2023 (the first anniversary of his employment commencement date) and as to the remaining three-fourths in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to Kabir remaining an employee of the Company on the applicable vesting dates. The non-qualified share option has other terms that mirror those of non-qualified share options granted under COMPASS's 2020 Share Option and Incentive Plan and COMPASS's standard form of non-qualified share option agreement.

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming BTIG Biotechnology Conference and Canaccord Annual Growth Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming events as follows:

  • BTIG Biotechnology Conference: host investor meetings on 9 August 2022
  • Canaccord Annual Growth Conference: presentation at 8:30 am ET on 10 August 2022 and host investor meetings

A live audio webcast of each event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. Each replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

COMPASS Pathways launches phase II clinical trial of psilocybin therapy in anorexia nervosa

Multi-centre, d ouble-blind randomised controlled phase II trial will investigate the efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therap y in anorexia nervosa for which there is currently no approved pharmacological treatment option


