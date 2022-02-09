Hole MK-21-024 returns 2.19 gt Au over 22 meters - Includes high-grade intercepts of 24.5 gt Au over 1.5m and 21 gt Au over 1m - Drilling successfully extends strike length over 400 meters Nexus Gold Corp. is pleased to report initial assay results from its second round of phase two diamond drilling on its 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project located at Red Lake, Ontario This second round of drilling, completed in ...

NXS:CA