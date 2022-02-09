Precious MetalsInvesting News

Hole MK-21-024 returns 2.19 gt Au over 22 meters - Includes high-grade intercepts of 24.5 gt Au over 1.5m and 21 gt Au over 1m - Drilling successfully extends strike length over 400 meters Nexus Gold Corp. is pleased to report initial assay results from its second round of phase two diamond drilling on its 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project located at Red Lake, Ontario This second round of drilling, completed in ...

Nexus Gold Corp.

- Hole MK-21-024 returns 2.19 g/t Au over 22 meters

- Includes high-grade intercepts of 24.5 g/t Au over 1.5m and 21 g/t Au over 1m

- Drilling successfully extends strike length over 400 meters

Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to report initial assay results from its second round of phase two diamond drilling on its 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project located at Red Lake, Ontario

This second round of drilling, completed in December 2021, was designed to test gold anomalies occurring in and around historic trenches identified earlier in the fall by prospecting teams employed by the Company.  The program was also testing the potential strike extension of mineralization identified in the first round of phase two drilling in the spring of 2021.   The program consisted of eight drill holes totaling 2000 meters (full summary of the four holes received is tabled below).

Significant mineralization was encountered in three of the first four holes from the December drill program, which also substantially expanded the strike length of the mineralized zone.  Highlights from the first four holes received include:

  • MK-21-024 which assayed 22 meters ("m") of 2.19 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), which includes 1m of 21 g/t Au at 65m depth, and 1.5m of 24.5 g/t Au at 70.5m depth.

  • MK-21-027 returned 23m of .59 g/t Au, including 1m of 2.76 g/t Au and 1m of 6.31 g/t Au.

  • MK-21-030 returned multiple mineralized intercepts, including 3m of 1.41 g/t Au, 6m of 1.07 g/t Au, 6m of 1.17 g/t Au, and 2m of 2.41 g/t Au.  These higher-grade results were contained within lengthier sub-1 gram intercepts, including 25m of .52 g/t Au, 10m of .58 g/t Au, 22m of .52 g/t Au, and 12m of .63 g/t Au.

All drill holes were collared in the Dome Stock and successfully cored through granitic rock displaying zones of potassic ("K") alteration with zones of silica and sericitic alteration; sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite; and occasional molybdenite and sphalerite hosted in quartz carbonate stringers and veins, which was reported occurring in both alteration styles but in greater amounts in the siliceous sericitically altered granite.

The following table includes significant results from four of the eight holes drilled in December 2021:

DRILL HOLE

UTM_E

UTM_N

ELEV (m)

AZIMUTH

DIP

FROM

TO

LENGTH

Au g/t

MK-21-024

437725

5652960

360

300

-45

54

76

22

2.19

includes

65

66

1

21.00

and

70.5

72

1.5

24.50

MK-21-026

437608

5652980

362

190

-50

NSR

MK-21-027

437718

5652792

360

195

-45

13

14

1

1.64

234

235

1

2.54

247

270

23

0.59

includes

234

265

1

2.76

and

269

270

1

6.31

MK-21-030

437725

5652342

380

350

-50

75

100

25

0.52

includes

76

77

1

1.84

90

91

1

1.14

97

100

3

1.41

includes

107

117

10

0.58

111

112

1

3.57

135

136

1

1.75

153

154

1

1.12

165

187

22

0.52

Includes

173

179

6

1.07

251

263

12

0.63

Includes

253

259

6

1.17

Includes

256

258

2

2.41

"We're pleased with these results so far, we were definitely successful in expanding the footprint of the mineralized zone," said president and CEO, Alex Klenman.  "It appears that we have a kink in the mineralized trend towards the northwest, which is an intriguing development.  We'll look to continue to chase the mineralization in that direction as there's a lot of ground up there to work.  We're also encouraged with the mix of higher grade intervals and extended sub and near 1-gram intercepts.  These results, as in previous drilling, continue to indicate similarity to the mineralization style over at the Hasaga project, located several kilometers to the east of us," continued Mr. Klenman.

"This round of drilling was a little more challenging as the mineralization we encountered in the north of Perch Lake displayed a varying degree of alteration to what we've been observing  in the holes south of the lake," said VP Exploration, Warren Robb.  "Holes drilled out under Perch Lake, on the other hand, resulted in intersecting similar alteration and mineralization as we encountered in holes 18 and 19 to the south," continued Mr. Robb.

With the mineralization encountered in holes MK-21-027 and MK-21-030, extension of the strike of the gold bearing zone now extends over 450 meters in length.  Additional assays from the remaining four holes are expected sometime in the next two weeks.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: New sample locations, new showings (red) and historical trenches, recent drill holes, with 2020-2021 drill locations to the south, McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, ON

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake, Ontario.  Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited independent mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis.  All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques.  Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Nexus's quality control/quality assurance program (QA/QC).

Remaining assay results will be released once received, reviewed, and verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

Drilling at McKenzie Gold Project

This 2000-meter drill program commenced with the first hole being drilled to test the northern extent of gold mineralization identified by earlier drilling conducted by the Company in April 2021 which included holes MK-21-018 and MK-21-019, both of which returned significant gold intercepts (see Company news releases dated May 25 and June 1, 2021), and to test gold mineralization recently identified during a fall targeting and prospecting program conducted north of Perch Lake.

Selective grab samples obtained during the fall program returned gold assays of ^13.40 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 7.70 g/t Au, 6.83 g/t Au, 3.54 g/t Au, and 3.51 g/t Au, respectively, confirming mineralization in this new area.

Three  historical trenches and a new showing were also identified during the prospecting program (see image 1). The trenches are comprised of quartz veins containing clots and patches of semi massive chalcopyrite, pyrite and molybdenite.  The veins are hosted in granite which displays strong pervasive silica flooding.  Local discrete shearing in both trenches trend at approximate attitudes of 330° and dip 70° to 80° to the east, displaying similar trends and lithologies established in the Company's previous drill campaigns.

This second round of diamond drilling was planned to expand on the results obtained in the Company's previous drill programs.  These programs outlined a broad zone of gold mineralization in the St. Paul's Bay area, located in the southernmost section of the claim block below Perch Lake (see Image 1) .

Significant results from these drill programs include:

  • MK-20-RC-006: 2.75m of 13.25 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") , including 1m of 36.20 g/t Au (68.75m to 70.5m)

  • MK-20-RC-008: 55.5m of 1 g/t Au (67.5m to 123m), including 16m of 1.42 g/t Au, 6m of 2.37 g/t Au, and 9m of 1.14 g/t Au

  • MK-21-DD-018: 56m of 1.01 g/t Au (13m to 69m), including 21.5m of 1.84 g/t Au, 10m of 3.30 g/t Au, and 1m of 23.1 g/t Au.  Other intercepts included 37.6m of 2.78 g/t Au (77m to 115m), including 24.7m of 4.05 g/t Au, 14m of 7.01 g/t Au, and 1m of 94.2 g/t Au.

  • The entire length of MK-21-DD-018 averaged .99 g/t Au over 198m

  • MK-21-DD-019: 136m of 1.25 g/t Au (148m to 285m), including 44.9m of 3.00 g/t Au, 15.5m of 5.25 g/t Au, 29.4m of 1.82 g/t Au, and 6m of 5.45 g/t Au.  High-grade intercepts included 1m of 59.8 g/t Au, 1m of 15.5 g/t Au, and 1m of 26.7 g/t Au.

  • Hole MK-21-DD-19 ended in mineralization at 285 meters, with an average grade of the hole returning .74 g/t Au over 283.4m

See Company news releases, September 3, 2020, May 25, 2021, and June 1, 2021, for more details on previous diamond drill programs.

All reported holes were drilled entirely in a granitic rock of the Dome stock and displayed patchy moderate-to-strong silica alteration. Silica altered intervals are typically associated with high density micro-fracturing and increased molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization. Fine-grained fluorescent scheelite was also observed. The granite was strongly magnetic, containing 2-3% fine-grained disseminated magnetite.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario, with nearby advanced prospects, producers, and past producers

About the McKenzie Gold Project

The 100%-owned McKenzie Gold Project is an approximately 1,400-hectare gold exploration project located in the heart of the historic Red Lake gold camp, in western Ontario, Canada.  Areas of high-grade gold mineralization have been established within the northern portion of the claim block (McKenzie Island), with significant gold values having been drilled along a 600-meter strike in the southern portion of the property (St. Paul's Bay area).

Significant results from the Company's initial drill program in August 2020 include hole MK-20-006 which returned 2.75 meters of 13.25 g/t Au, including 1m of 36.2 g/t Au; hole MK-20-007 which returned 117.4m of 0.33 g/t Aum including 9.4m of 1.26 g/t Au, and 1.5m of 4.64 g/t Au; and hole MK-20-007, which returned 117.5m of .62 g/t Au, including 55.5m of 1.00 g/t Au, which included 16m of 1.42 g/t Au (including 6m of 2.37 g/t Au and 2m of 4.28 g/t Au), and 9m of 1.14 g/t Au.  See the Company website – www.nxs.gold – for the complete McKenzie project drill table.

Results from the Company's initial summer 2020 drill program returned values similar to historic drilling in the area, which have been typically higher-grade intercepts over narrow widths (i.e., 0.5m to 1m of > 5 g/t Au).  In addition, holes 007 and 008 identified a second style of gold mineralization on the McKenzie property.  These lengthy (> 100m) disseminated, sub and near one-gram gold intercepts more closely resemble the type of mineralization being explored at the Hasaga Project, located approximately 5kms to the south-east of the McKenzie project ground.

The Hasaga property is host to the past-producing Hasaga and Gold Shore Mines and is strategically located proximal to the Balmer-Confederation regional unconformity, recognized as an important geologic feature at the multi-million ounce past and currently producing Red Lake area mines.  The deposits on the Hasaga Project are estimated as hosting an Indicated mineral resource of 42.294 million tonnes at a grade of 0.83 g/t gold representing 1,123,900 ounces of gold (Indicated)*.

Heidi Gutte named Chief Financial Officer

The Company has appointed Heidi Gutte as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Zula Kropivnitski who has accepted a position elsewhere.  Ms. Gutte specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services to both small businesses as well as public companies in various industries.

Ms. Gutte earned her bachelor's degree of computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany.  She holds the professional designation of chartered professional accountant (CPA, CGA) and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada.  Ms. Gutte has had extensive experience as a controller and chief financial officer of numerous publicly traded and private corporations across a variety of sectors.

The Company would like to extend sincere thanks to Ms. Kropivnitski for her years of service and wish her well in her new endeavors.

* Reported lengths are intercepts and are not true widths

^ Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.  All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario.  Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis.  All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques.  Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Nexus's quality control/quality assurance program (QA/QC).  No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

* NI 43-101 Technical Report, Hasaga Project, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada, NTS Map Sheets 52K/13 and 52N/04 by Vincent Jourdain (Ph.D., P.Eng.), John Langton (M.Sc., P. Geo.) & Abderrazak Ladidi (P.Geo.) , February 24 th , 2017.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.  Any historic drill and sample data contained in this release was verified by the QP by comparing reported assay data with Certificates of Analysis documented. The QP has verified mineral showings and areas of select sampling and the collars of reported historic drill hole locations.  It is the QP's opinion that the data as presented is adequate and can be relied upon for use in this press release.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's primary focus is on its 100%-owned, 98-sq km Dakouli 2 Gold Concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and the approximately 1400-ha McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Company is focusing on the development of its core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its portfolio.

For more information, please visit nxs.gold

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Nexus Gold CORP.

Alex Klenman

President & CEO

604-558-1920

info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Overview

Nexus Gold Corp. (TSXV:NXS,OTC:NXXGF,FWB:N6E) is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on gold development projects in premier mining and exploration districts. The company holds three gold assets in Burkina Faso, West Africa in addition to gold projects in British Columbia, Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada.

Pro-mining Burkina Faso is one of the largest gold-producing countries in Africa. The country was ranked second in the continent and sixty-ninth globally in The Fraser Institute of Canada’s “Survey of Mining Companies 2017.” There are currently seven gold mines in production in the country, which has excellent geological potential. With less than 15 years of modern mineral exploration, Burkina Faso remains under-explored compared to neighboring Ghana and Mali.

The adjacent Nexus property, Rakounga, increases the company’s area footprint to 288 square kilometers. Two of the three gold trends identified at Bouboulou have now been confirmed to reach across Rakounga, creating a large singular trend of significant size. Drilling at Rakounga has returned both grade and length, with highlights including 32 meters of 1.01 g/t gold (including 6 meters of 2.81 g/t gold and 2m of 5.65 g/t gold) and 34 meters of 1 g/t gold (including four meters of 5.57 g/t gold).

Nexus Gold’s Niangouela gold property also resides in the Boromo Greenstone belt. The company is currently awaiting results from its 2018 work program. Exploration at Niangouela is aimed at developing a resource estimate for the property.

Nexus Gold has recently acquired its fourth Burkina Faso project, Dakouli 2, which is immediately southeast of the company’s Niangouela property and has also seen evidence of previous artisanal mining. Since acquiring the property, Nexus Gold has completed an initial rock sampling program, which returned assays of up to 29.5 g/t gold and values between 2.90 g/t gold and 12.4 g/t gold.

The company is currently conducting a geochemical survey on the northern half of the Dakouli 2 property and southern portions of the Niangouela property after identifying an anomalous gold zone to the west of the main zone. To date, Nexus Gold has identified over 20 kilometers of gold trends in three areas on the Dakouli 2 property.

Nexus Gold has recently acquired five gold projects in Canada: New Pilot, McKenzie, GB, Bauline and Black Ridge. The New Pilot gold project in British Columbia has seen extensive historical exploration, where three zones of interest were established by a previous operator. Grab samples as high as 103 g/t gold have been recovered, in addition to chip samples collected from the property which include over 10 meters grading 4.03 g/t gold. Recent exploration at McKenzie has returned samples that assayed 135.4 g/t gold and 9.3 g/t gold.

Nexus Gold’s acquisition of the GB, Bauline and Black Ridge properties in Newfoundland marks the beginning of a substantial landholding in the province. Currently, the company controls 3,325-hectares in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with recent regional discovery success and high-profile M&A activity. Nexus Gold is currently reviewing data and initiating maiden exploration programs on the three properties.

Nexus Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Three new distinct anomalous gold trends were recently identified at the Bouboulou gold concession in Burkina Faso.
  • Previous drilling at Bouboulou confirmed multiple zones of gold mineralization, establishing both length and grade.
  • Recent exploration has identified a 15-kilometer gold trend at Bouboulou and Rakounga.
  • Sampling at Niangouela has established the presence of high-grade gold mineralization, with values as high as 2,950 g/t.
  • The first drill holes at the concession confirmed high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by a 4.85-meter intercept of 26.69 g/t gold, including one meter of 132 g/t gold.
  • Dakouli 2 property offers exploration potential and has seen extensive historical exploration.
  • Recent exploration returned assays up to 29.5 g/t gold and values between 2.90 g/t gold and 12.4 g/t gold.
  • New Pilot project has seen historical exploration work.
  • Previous operators have recovered over 10 meters grading 4.03 g/t gold in chip samples taken from the property.
  • Nexus Gold controls 3,325 hectares in Newfoundland.
  • McKenzie has seen limited exploration work.
  • Historic exploration has returned values of up to 331 g/t gold.
  • Entered into a definitive share purchase agreement on September 23, 2021 to acquire Cyclone North Resources Inc.

Nexus Gold’s Key Projects

The Niangouela Gold Concession

Nexus Gold’s Niangouela gold concession covers 178 square kilometers and is located in the well-known Boromo Greenstone Belt. It is road accessible and has one major artisanal working.

nexus gold niangouela gold concession

Ongoing Exploration

In 2018, Nexus Gold completed a drill program at Niangouela. Results from the program are pending. The company intends to continue its exploration efforts with the aim of developing a resource estimate for the property.

Exploration

Previous work on the Niangouela gold concession includes a total of 1,137 rock and soil samples taken from 556 pits and 11 trenches. Rock samples have returned values up to 18 g/t gold and trenching has returned values of 4.85 g/t gold over 10 meters. Work completed by a previous owner also identified a zone that runs ENE and WSW in the south-central part of the concession. This zone has returned gold-in-soil samples up to 34 g/t gold.

The company completed sampling and an 800-meter rotary air-blast (RAB) drilling at the Niangouela gold concession in December 2016. This initial work was designed to test the top 30 meters of saprolitic rock and results began to come back in January.

rock sample with visible gold veins

A high-grade quartz vein sample was recovered from 46 meters below surface in an artisanal shaft, it returned 2,950 g/t gold. Another sample collected from the artisanal dumps of the sheared intrusive, returned a value of 23.9 g/t gold and samples taken from the material extracted from an artisanal shaft at a depth of approximately 60 meters returned a value of 403 g/t gold. Another sample taken 10 to 12 meters away returned a value of 49.8 g/t gold.

rock sample with visible gold veins

Nexus Gold began a 2,000-meter Phase One drill program at the Niangouela gold concession in January 2017. The program was designed to test the primary quartz vein at the property and associated shear at depth and along strike, targeting areas of gold anomalies identified from rock samples and RAB drilling. Initial results were released in March. Eight of the first nine holes drilled at the concession intercepted gold. Significant gold mineralization was encountered in four of the eight, including:

  • 69 g/t gold over 4.85 meters (including 11.7 g/t gold over 0.62 meter, and 132.00 g/t gold over 1.03 meter);
  • 00 g/t gold over 6.20 meter (including 20.50 g/t gold over 1.00 meter);
  • 95 g/t gold over 4.00 meters (including 5.92 g/t gold over 1.00 meter and 5.00 g/t gold over 1.00 meter); and
  • 80 g/t gold over 5.10 meters (including 6.14 g/t gold over 1.10 meters).

In May 2017, Nexus gold completed its 2,572-meter Phase Two drill program at Niangouela. The program tested the east and west extensions of the main zone as well as new targets.

The Bouboulou Gold Concession

The Bouboulou gold concession covers an area of about 38.8 square kilometers in the Boromo Greenstone Belt, located about 75 kilometers northwest of the capital city of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Bouboulou is a near-surface, advanced-stage gold exploration project and features four zones of gold mineralization: Koala, Rawema, Bouboulou 2 and Pelatanga.

The property is bisected by the Sabce shear zone, which is host to numerous artisanal gold zones over a length of 120 kilometers and Norgold’s nearby Bissa mine. Nexus Gold has the option to earn up to 100 percent interest in the Bouboulou gold concession.

Previous exploration programs on the site uncovered surface rock sampling and trenching returning gold grades from 1.09 g/t gold to 19.16 g/t gold.

Ongoing exploration

In August 2018, Nexus Gold completed a 105-line-kilometer soil sampling survey to test the gold-bearing potential between their Koaltenga gold zone on their Rakounga concession and their Pelatanga-Rawema gold trend on their Bouboulou property. The survey successfully identified a seven-kilometer anomalous gold trend that aligns with the five-kilometer Pelatanga-Rawema trend.

“The goal of the soil grid program was to establish continuity of the gold trends at Bouboulou onto the adjacent Rakounga concession. The results indicate a sizeable trend extends from the northeast of Bouboulou to the southwest of Rakounga. We’re pleased with the results, that’s a big footprint, and suggestive of the potential at Rakounga,” said Nexus Gold President and CEO Alex Klenman.

Nexus gold will be continuing its exploration initiatives with the goal of developing a resource estimate for the property.

Previous drill programs

In 2011 and 2012, Roxgold conducted diamond drill and a reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at the concession, then called Bissa West. The best results included 1.54 g/t gold over 40 meters, including 2.25 g/t gold over 20 meters; 2.20 g/t gold over 35 meters, including 5.40 g/t gold over 12 meters; and 2.84 g/t gold over 10 meters from the RC drilling. The diamond drill program highlights include 12.53 g/t gold over four meters and 4.62 g/t gold over six meters, including 81.32 g/t gold over 0.3 meters.

Three new anomalous gold trends identified

Drill programs previously conducted at Bouboulou also returned significant gold intersections at three different drill holes: 4.62 g/t gold over 6m including 81.32 g/t gold over 0.3m, 5.33 g/t gold over 2m including 12.53 g/t gold over 4m and 5.43 g/t gold over 2m. All zones are open in all directions.

Dakouli 2 Project

In November 2018, Nexus Gold acquired the 198-square-kilometer Dakouli 2 gold concession in central Burkina Faso. The property is located approximately 100 kilometers due north of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou and is immediately south of the company’s Niangouela property.

The property is situated in the Boromo-Goren greenstone belt and is bisected by the Sabce shear zone, which hosts Nordgold’s 3 million-ounce Bissa deposit approximately 20 kilometers to the northeast of the Dakouli 2 property.

nexus gold dakouli 2 project

Exploration

Since acquiring the property, Nexus Gold has completed an initial rock sampling program on the property. Results from the program have returned assays of up to 29.5 g/t gold with several samples containing visible gold. A total of 12 samples were taken from the Northeast zone and six of the 12 samples returned values between 2.90 g/t gold and 12.4 g/t gold.

In March 2019, Nexus Gold completed a termite mound sampling program on the property as a follow up to the exploration work conducted in January. Results from the program outlined an anomalous zone that extends 500 meters west of the current workings. Based on these results, the company will be conducting a 190-line-kilometer soil geochemical survey on the northern half of the Dakouli 2 property and southern portions of the Niangouela property.

Nexus Gold has also initiated a geochemical program on the property to help identify priority drill targets for the company’s maiden drill program. Through the program, the company was able to identify over 20 kilometers of gold trends in three areas on the property. The primary gold trend parallels the Sabce fault zone which extends for approximately 10 kilometers, in a northeast-southwest direction. The two secondary gold trends extend for approximately 6.5 kilometers and are oriented in a northwest to southeast direction.

Gabon Gold Concessions 

In July 2019, Nexus Gold has signed an LOI to secure three exploration permits in Gabon, West Africa. The three concessions total up to 4,102-square-kilometers. According to the company, Gabon has proven to be an investor-friendly environment with a large oil and gas industry that has been around for several decades. The country is considered underexplored for precious metal deposits compared to other countries in the region. Gabon is located on the west coast of Africa and is home to the deep-water port at the capital city, Libreville. The three permits are within 300 kilometers of Libreville and have access to infrastructure.

Historical Exploration

Throughout the concession areas, the gold mineralization appears to have strong structural controls and two types of mineralization have been identified: pyrite-rich massive sulfide and a thick black shale unit. Historical results from the main mineralized trend have returned intercepts of nine meters grading 7.6 g/t gold, 13.5 meters grading 1.5 g/t gold, three meters grading 3.3 g/t gold and 15 meters grading 37.7 g/t gold.

Approximately 1,000 meters of core drilling was completed in the central gold-in-soil anomaly of one of the permits and high-grade gold mineralization in a 120-meter-wide deformational zone was encountered. Results from the program include 5.3 g/t gold in the first drill line and 2.2 meters grading 4.5 g/t gold in the second drill line.

Nexus Gold’s Canadian Assets

New Pilot Gold Project

In January 2019, Nexus Gold acquired the 1,257-acre New Pilot copper-gold exploration-stage project in the Bridge River mining camp in British Columbia, Canada. The property is located 180 kilometers north of Vancouver and 10.5 kilometers west of Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The property is accessible by paved road and has seen historical exploration.

The property is also 18 kilometers southeast of the producing Bralorne Pioneer mine, which resides in the Barlorne gold camp. Between 1928 and 1971, the Bralorne, Pioneer and King mines produced 4.15 million ounces of gold.

Historical exploration

Over the past 80 years, exploration programs have been conducted over or near the property by operators working on the Pilot mine and its strike extension.

Between 1992 and 1994, Cogema Canada Ltd. conducted a detailed prospecting and sampling program, where 99 grab samples were recovered from three zones. Three samples returned values over 100 g/t gold, including 102 g/t gold, 106 g/t gold and 111 g/t gold. An additional three samples returned values of over 10 g/t gold and another 14 samples returning values of over 1.0 g/t gold.

Cogema also recovered an additional 59 soil samples, 229 rock samples and 66 core samples from a 108-meter drill program. Highlights from the program include chip sample collected over 10 meters grading 4.03 g/t gold and five-meter samples of 1,470 ppb in Zone A, 3,702 ppb in Zone B and 6,425 ppb in Zone C. Drilling results over 10.5 meters grading 1 g/t gold were also recovered.

Additionally, Cogema’s rock sampling program identified three areas with elevated bedrock gold values, including 228 ppb gold in Zone A, 378 ppb in Zone B and 752 ppb in Zone C.

Ongoing exploration

The company will be conducting an initial work program that will include mapping, sampling, geophysical and geochemical work.

McKenzie Gold Project

In February 2019, Nexus Gold acquired the 1,348.5-hectare McKenzie gold property in Ontario’s Red Lake gold camp. The property is near several past-producing properties and hosts nine documented historical gold occurrences. To date, the project has seen limited exploration.

nexus gold mckenzie gold property

Historical exploration

In 2005, Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) conducted a small drill program near the southern boundary that intersected a 600-meter long east to west trending mineralized zone that is open along strike and to depth. Cypress recovered an intersect of six meters grading 2.2 g/t gold from the program.

In 2017, a ground reconnaissance program recovered samples of up to 313 g/t gold and a new showing was identified in the northern portion of the project, which returned multiple high-grade samples ranging between 9.37 g/t gold and 331 g/t gold. The discovery area lies approximately 100 meters west of a historical showing where values of up to 212.8 g/t gold have been recovered according to provincial government files.

Ongoing Exploration

In May 2019, Nexus Gold finalized its exploration plans for the McKenzie project. The program is expected to include prospecting and ground geochemical and geophysical surveys to identify geologic trends and structures suitable for drill testing. To date, the company has recovered samples that assayed 135.4 g/t gold and 9.3 g/t gold.

GB Copper-Gold Project 

In May 2019, Nexus Gold acquired the 2,525-hectare GB copper-gold project in Newfoundland. The project is located 15 kilometers south of South Brook and 40 kilometers north of Badger on the Trans-Canada Highway. The property is accessible by wood roads.

Nexus Gold GB Copper-Gold Project

Historical exploration

The property hosts an anomalous gold occurrence in an outcrop that graded up to 4.2 g/t gold. The property also has several large boulders containing pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite on the southwestern side of the property that have returned assays between 2.76 percent copper and 4.02 percent copper. The GB property contains three additional occurrences located on the western portion of the property: Moose Brook, Tommy’s Arm and Rocky Point.

Bauline and Black Ridge Gold Projects 

In June 2019, Nexus Gold expanded its landholdings in Newfoundland with the acquisition of the Bauline and Black Ridge gold projects. The Black Ridge gold project is a high-grade gold-silver-copper prospect that hosts several known mineral occurrences, including areas that have produced samples of 15.8 g/t gold, 15.5 g/t gold, 12.1 percent copper and 143 g/t silver. The Bauline project also contains multiple gold occurrences that have returned values of up to 2.8 g/t gold.

Nexus Gold’s Management Team

Alex Klenman – President, CEO and Director

Alex Klenman brings over 30 years of business development, finance, marketing, media and corporate communications experience to his lead role with Nexus. He served as Vice President, Corporate Finance for Columbia Star Resources and as Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the company from 2015 through May 1, 2018.  He has held senior management and board positions in both the public and private sectors and currently sits on the boards of multiple public companies.

Prior to 2012, Klenman also served as a communications consultant for several TSXV listed resource companies, including Roxgold Inc., Integra Gold, Forum Uranium, Midnight Sun Mining, among others.  In addition, he also spent 10 years in broadcasting, which included notable board positions with CKVU Television in Vancouver and Canwest Pacific Television. He is also currently President & CEO of Azincourt Energy Corp.

Ian Stalker – Non-Executive Chairman and Director

Ian Stalker has over 40 years of development and operational mining experience in countries around the world, including over a decade working in West Africa. Among his many senior executive positions, he was Managing Director of Ashanti Goldfields Co. Limited; Vice President of Gold Fields Ltd., at one point the world’s fourth largest gold producer; and Chairman and CEO of Brazilian Gold Corp. Currently, he is Chairman of Plateau Uranium, President & CEO of LSC Lithium and Director of K92 Mining Inc., a TSX listed company that operates a high-grade gold mine in Papua New Guinea.  He has successfully managed over eight mining projects through exploration and development to mining production.

Warren Robb, P. Geo – Senior Vice President of Exploration and Director

Warren Robb graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and brings over 25 years of mineral exploration experience to Columbia Star Resources. Robb has worked for both senior and junior mining companies and has extensive operational and drill program management experience ranging from small preliminary testing to expansive programs for ore reserve definition to mining operations. Robb has managed exploration programs for precious and base metals throughout Canada, the United States, China, Africa and South America. In 2012, Robb served as Chief Geologist for Roxgold, where he supervised both field exploration and the diamond drilling program on the company’s Yaramoko gold property in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Zula Kropivnitski – CFO

Zula Kropivnitski is a highly-qualified certified general accountant with over 15 years of practice experience, mainly with public companies listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the TSXV. She has served as CFO for public companies with a combined market capitalization approaching $80 million. She has been involved in all areas of financial reporting, corporate finance and related aspects of regulatory compliance. She has extensive international experience in the resource sector.

She received her Certified General Accountant professional accounting designation from the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia and later obtained her ACCA designation from the Association of Chartered Accountants based in London, UK. She holds a Masters of Mathematics and Economics degree from Russia.

Jean Claude Ouedraogo, BAA – Country Manager

Jean Claude Ouedraogo is a graduate of the University of Quebec, Montreal, Canada. For the past 20 years, in both Canada and Africa, he has served as a director for several private companies in the mineral and resource sector. In 2011, he held the position of country manager in Burkina Faso for Roxgold Inc. In this capacity, he assisted in the operations of company projects notably the discovery and development at Yaramoko, while maintaining good relations with the various government ministries responsible for mining and exploration.

Rodney Stevens – Independent Director

Rodney Stevens is a CFA charter holder with over 10 years of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007 for the metals and mining industry. Over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Keep reading...Show less
