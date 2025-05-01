NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Announces Executive Transition to Drive Molo Mine Optimization and Prepare for Future Expansion

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Johnny Velloza will be stepping down from his position as Interim Chief Operating Officer, following a successful tenure during which he provided critical operational oversight and implemented key recommendations for process optimization at the Molo mine.

Mr. Velloza's responsibilities will be transitioned to Mr. Nick Miller, who has been appointed as Acting Executive Vice President, Operations. This newly consolidated role merges the responsibilities of Interim Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, enabling a more streamlined and effective management structure as part of the broader organizational restructuring of the Molo operations.

Mr. Miller, who previously served as Director of Risk Controls at NextSource, brings extensive expertise in global mining project development to this position. His impressive track record includes pivotal roles at Oyu Tolgoi for Rio Tinto, where he contributed significantly to the development of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects, as well as at ArcelorMittal Mining as part of their international operational improvements and development group. His experience and leadership in high-stakes, multi-jurisdictional mining operations position him fittingly to oversee the continued optimization of Phase 1 of the Molo mine and to lay the groundwork for Phase 2 expansion of the Molo project.

President and CEO, Hanré Rossouw, commented:

"I would like to thank Johnny Velloza for his significant contributions to the Molo project and wish him continued success in his future endeavours. The appointment of Nick Miller marks an important step in our evolution, ensuring continued strong operational leadership as we focus on optimizing Phase 1 and advancing Phase 2 of the Molo mine. Nick's experience will be pivotal as we continue to optimize operations and build the foundation for the next phase of Molo's expansion."

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine is in production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently being optimized.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource, please visit our website at nextsourcematerials.com

Investors may contact: Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President +1.416.364.4911 brent@nextsourcematerials.com

Cautionary Note

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of commissioning and achievement of nameplate capacity, including the processing plant, process improvements and mine plant adjustments as well as production estimates and timing thereof, the rollout of Battery Anode Facilities including the capabilities and the timing thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsx stocksgraphite stocksvanadium investingtsx:nextgraphite investingGraphite Investing
NEXT:CA
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less

Molo Graphite Mine now in Production with Downstream Battery Anode Facility Not Far Behind

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held virtually at 9:00 AM (Toronto time) on December 5, 2024

AGM Results
The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, issuing an additional 1,360,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$720,800 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms, further to the announcement on 28th May 2024, Hanré Rossouw has officially begun his role as President and CEO. His tenure begins in Madagascar, where he will visit the Molo graphite mine operations as well as engage with the community and government as part of a structured leadership transition plan

Also effective today, the former President and CEO, Craig Scherba, will continue as a Director and transition to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer to focus on developing strategy, managing offtake negotiations and expanding the Company's OEM relationships globally.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first commercial shipments of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Full container loads of high-quality, coarse flake graphite concentrate were exported from the Port of Tulear, Madagascar to Germany and to the United States of America (USA) under existing offtake agreements. These initial container shipments of SuperFlake® graphite are destined for key demand markets for higher value graphite products, including refractory materials and graphite foils for consumer electronics and fire-retardant applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 27,728,100 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$14,695,893 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the private placement (the "Second Tranche") previously announced on March 12, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,276,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $163,800, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each full Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Keep reading...Show less
Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Prospectus - Loyalty Options Offer

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced PROSPECTUS - LOYALTY OPTIONS OFFER

Download the PDF here.

Letter to Option Holders

Letter to Option Holders

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Letter to Option Holders

Download the PDF here.

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources CEO James Cross.

E-Power Resources CEO: Boosting North American Sources Key to Looming Graphite Supply Deficit

James Cross, CEO of E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR), discusses the critical role of junior mining companies in developing a North American graphite supply chain.

With China’s dominance of global production and the expected increase in demand, Cross outlines how the company's Tetepisca graphite project in Québec could play a key role in boosting supply.

International Graphite CEO: Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand

International Graphite CEO: Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) CEO Andrew Worland discusses the evolving graphite market, highlighting a delayed supply/demand inflection point, the company's strategic positioning with government-backed projects and expansion plans into Europe and North America to support growing graphite demand.

Latest News

NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conference Presentations in Australia & N America

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 6-8th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 6-8th

Empire Metals Limited to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Opportunity or Overreach: Is Australia Making the Right Moves for Critical Minerals?

Critical Metals Investing

Ontario Tables Sweeping Bill to Restrict Foreign Access to Critical Minerals

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conference Presentations in Australia & N America

Base Metals Investing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 6-8th

Precious Metals Investing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 6-8th

Base Metals Investing

Empire Metals Limited to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

×