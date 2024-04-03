Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Issued Pivotal AI Patent from USPTO for Generating 3D Models from 2D Images

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a patented 2D-3D generative AI-powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is proud to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially issued a patent for the Company's technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images: Patent #11,948,248.

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are extremely pleased that we have been awarded this patent by the USTPO, and we believe that it is a pivotal patent for our patent portfolio. We see this patent in the context of AI, and 2D to 3D model generation as the key patent for the 3D modeling industry which adds value to Nextech3D.ai and for our shareholders." He continued, " With this patent being recognized by the USPTO, we are now one of the technology leaders in the field of 2D photos to 3D models using AI. We will be promoting this new patent as it really gives us a competitive advantage and separates Nextech3D.ai from other companies that make 3D models. With this second AI patent issuance and seven additional patents filed, we continue to build a moat around our 3D model making for e-commerce business with BOTH industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This second AI patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue."

USPTO web reference for the patent : THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES

Livestream Details
Nextech3D.ai will host a special livestream event on Proactive Investors with CEO Evan Gappelberg, who will discuss new AI tech updates.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event. Guests are encouraged to join live and ask questions.

Date: Thursday April 4, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m ET / 11:00 a.m PT
Guests: Evan Gappelberg (CEO & Founder of Nextech3D.ai)

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm7SExgFgos

Previous Patents
See a list below of the Patent Portfolio across Nextech3D.ai's group of companies:

CompanyPatentDate FiledStatus / Issued
NEXTECHTHREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES - covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy techJuly 2022Issued 04/02/2024
NEXTECHEFFICIENT CREATION OF 3D MODEL AND APPLICATION - covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photosMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHMATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR 3D MODELING AND APPLICATION - covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photosMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHAUTOMATICALLY EXTRACTING TILEABLE UNITS FROM IMAGES - describes a method for compressing large textures with regular patterns to significantly reduce the size of the texture filesMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHAUTOMATIC BACKGROUND REMOVAL FOR HUMAN TELEPRESENCE - covers the technologies built into our HoloX app to create holograms without requiring a green screenMay 2023Pending
NEXTECHTHREEDIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION
FROM CAD DATA - covers core artificial
intelligence algorithms
for creating 3D models
automatically from 2D
photos		March 2022Issued
ARWAYGENERATING 3D DIGITAL TWIN FROM PROPERTY FLOORPLAN IMAGES FOR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS - covers the framework for generating a virtual representation of a floorplan from floorplan images, in accordance with some embodiments.March 2023Pending
ARWAYDEVICE LOCALIZATION BASED ON TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) REFERENCE IMAGES - covers integration of visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database.June 2023Pending
Recent News

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), to receive an Investor Presentation

