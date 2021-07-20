Silver

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – AZS

- July 20th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS All Issues: Yes Resumption : 1:00 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/20/c7511.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Arizona Silver Exploration

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Arizona Silver Exploration using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×