Silver

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – AZS

- July 20th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 9:53 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:53 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/20/c8701.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×