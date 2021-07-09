Production surpasses our estimates. Compared to the prior year period, second quarter silver and gold production increased 80% and 92%, respectively, to 1,073,724 ounces and 11,166 ounces, versus our estimates of 1,054,376 ounces and 7,943 ounces. Year-over-year comparisons reflect 2020 COVID-related production impacts. During the quarter, Endeavour sold 1,120,266 ounces of silver and 9,810 ounces of gold. Payable silver and gold ounces produced during the quarter amounted to 1,062,267 and 10,955 ounces, respectively. Gold production exceeded our estimates at all three mines due to higher throughput, grades, and recoveries. Silver production also surpassed our estimate driven by strong performance at Guanacevi. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, second quarter silver and gold production increased 2.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Full year 2021 and 2022 estimates. We forecast 2021 EPS of $0.06 and EBITDA of $52.5 million, largely unchanged from our prior forecast. The wildcard for the second half is El Compas where reserves are only sufficient to… Read More >>