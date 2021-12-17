Recent drilling results. Endeavour recently disclosed drilling results associated with the Guanacevi and Bolanitos mines, and the Parral exploration project. Drilling programs at existing mines are intended to support reserve replacement and resource expansion, while drilling at Parral builds on an existing mineral resource estimate. Extending the life of existing mines. At Guanacevi, underground drilling continues to expand extensions of the El Curso and the Santa Cruz South (SCS) ore bodies. Through October, the company completed 38 holes, representing more than 14,000 meters of drilling, at Guanacevi. Since the beginning of the year, over 11,500 meters in 59 holes have been drilled at Bolanitos intersecting multiple mineralized structures near current workings. Exploration drilling is ongoing at both operations and will continue in 2022. Expanding the resource at Parral. The Parral project is in a silver mining district with 4 distinct mineralized vein systems in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Indicated and inferred mineral resources include 4.0 million and 35.0 million ounces of silver, respectively. Drilling started in March in areas of the La Colorada vein. Through November, the company drilled over 14,000 meters in 59 holes that have returned favorable results, including high grade silver intercepts. Drilling is expected to continue into 2022 to support an expanded resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment. Keeping tabs on Terronera. The Terronera project, which would roughly double Endeavor's production profile, represents the largest near-to-intermediate-term source of growth. Once financing is in place, which could be in early 2022, the Board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with Terronera expected to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2024. Our Market Perform rating is based on Endeavour's valuation and near-term growth outlook. Read More >>
News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia
Results of Annual General Meeting
Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021
The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:
- Elected Messrs. Albert (Rick) Timcke, Jason Bahnsen, Graham Keevil, Richard Kelertas and Gordon Tainton to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting; and
- Appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditor for the financial year ending April 30, 2021.
Subsequent to the annual meeting, the board of directors appointed the following officers:
- Mr. Albert (Rick) Timcke, Executive Chairman and President;
- Mr. Jason Bahnsen Chief Executive Officer; and
- Leon Ho, Chief Financial Officer
For further information, please contact:
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678164/Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Pan American Silver reports on status of modification to the mining law in Chubut, Argentina
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") reports that, on December 15, 2021 the legislature of the Province of Chubut in Argentina approved a legislative bill (the "Bill") that would modify the provincial mining law to allow permitting of open pit mining in certain zones in the Departments of Gastre and Telsen, which are defined by a land use sensitivity map. The Bill requires Executive approval and official publication before it becomes law.
Pan American Silver owns 100% of the large Navidad silver project. The Navidad project is located in the north central part of the province and is within the designated zone that would potentially allow permitting of open pit mining. Any mining project, including Navidad , would be required to undergo applicable review processes and apply for permitting under provincial laws.
Pan American Silver believes that properly permitted and regulated mining activity with sustainable mining practices, both environmental and social, can benefit the people of Chubut. Pan American Silver will continue to evaluate the potential development of Navidad . This work includes engaging in open, transparent dialogue with applicable communities of interest and assessing the permitting requirements, time lines and capital investment.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 27-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: whether or not the Bill will receive the requisite approvals and whether the laws in the Province of Chubut will be modified; the effects that any change in laws in the Province of Chubut would have on Pan American Silver and its projects, including the Navidad project; the ability of Pan American to successfully complete any evaluation, permitting, governmental or regulatory reviews, capital investments or development of the Navidad project in the future, and the results of any such activities; the anticipated impacts of mining activities on the people of Chubut; and Pan American Silver's ability to engage in dialogue with communities of interest.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American Silver's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American Silver, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: laws and regulatory requirements that would permit the development of mining projects and conduct of mining activities; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic is minimized or not long-term; our ability to manage properties on care and maintenance efficiently and economically, including to maintain necessary staffing; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no unplanned delays or interruptions at our operations and projects; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals and reviews are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain necessary title and ownership to properties and the surface rights; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Pan American Silver cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effects of COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, GTQ and CAD versus the USD); disruptions to the global supply chain and logistics, including delivery of fuel and critical parts and supplies; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom Pan American Silver does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada , the United States , Mexico , Peru , Argentina , Bolivia , Guatemala or other countries where Pan American Silver may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, including in Chubut, Argentina ; risks relating to expropriation; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American Silver's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American Silver does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-reports-on-status-of-modification-to-the-mining-law-in-chubut-argentina-301446341.html
SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/16/c9221.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Drill Results for the Parral Project
(All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 3,432-hectare Parral project situated in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.
During the last 11 months, until the end of November, the Company has drilled over 14,000 metres in 59 holes targeting several areas along the La Colorada vein.
Highlights from Recent Drill Results
- 2,846 gpt Ag, 0.65% Cu over a 0.89 m ETW, including 3,380 gpt Ag, 0.77% Cu over 0.75 m (VCS-10)
- 840 gpt Ag, 0.11 gpt Au, 0.25% Cu, 9.09% Pb and 4.74% Zn for 1,288 gpt AgEq over a 2.77 m ETW, including 1,585 gpt Ag, 0.26 gpt Au, 0.55% Cu, 34.88% Pb and 4.38% Zn for 2,755 gpt AgEq over 0.36 m (VCU-38)
- 708 gpt Ag, 0.55 gpt Au, 0.16% Cu, 10.95% Pb and 12.38% Zn for 1,504 gpt AgEq over a 1.23 m ETW, including 1,130 gpt Ag, 0.91 gpt Au, 18.95% Pb and 18.70% Zn for 2,406 gpt AgEq over 0.69 m (VCU-50)
Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; Cu: copper; Pb: lead; Zn: zinc; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold, silver price of $23 per troy ounce, copper price of $3.45 per pound, lead price of $0.90 per pound and zinc price of $1.20 per pound.
"The Parral project continues to deliver great results," commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Following limited drilling in 2020 due to the pandemic, it was a priority for our exploration team to re-start the exploration program at Parral this year to expand on the mineral resource estimate we published on the project in early 2020. Our goal is to continue the drill program at Parral in 2022 as we get closer to achieving the scale required to support a positive economic assessment."
The Parral project, which was acquired by Endeavour Silver in 2016, is in Hidalgo de Parral, a large historic silver mining district adjacent to the city of Parral, in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The project district comprises classic, high-grade silver, epithermal vein deposits, characterized by low-sulphidation mineralization. The property is accessible by paved and gravel roads and has access to the local power grid.
The Veta Colorada (including the Sierra Plata and El Verde mines) was a past producing mining operation owned by Grupo Mexico that closed in 1991 due to low silver prices. Mineralization, which occurs in a major silver vein structure that ranges from 1 to 30 metres thick, was mined seven levels down to 300-metre depths below surface in places and was traced for seven kilometres.
The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on the Parral project, State of Chihuahua, Mexico on March 14, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, Parral had estimated indicated mineral resources of 613,000 tonnes, containing 4.0 million ounces of silver grading 207 g/t, 6,800 ounces of gold grading 0.35 g/t, 17.5 million pounds of lead grading 0.63%, and 16.5 million pounds of zinc grading 0.61%. Inferred mineral resources are estimated to total 4.04 million tonnes containing 35.0 million ounces of silver grading 269 g/t, 62,800 ounces of gold grading 0.48 g/t, 65.0 million pounds of lead grading 0.35%, and 64.3 million pounds of zinc grading 0.35%.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company suspended the Parral drill programs in early 2020 and resumed drilling in 2021.
The Parral drill results are summarized in the following tables:
Parral - Veta Colorada Sierra Plata Shallow
| Hole
| Structure
|From
|True Width
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(gpt)
| VCS-07
|Veta Colorada
|264.25
|2.19
|0.01
|232
|0.01
|0.08
|0.15
|241
|Including
|265.80
|0.72
|288
|0.02
|0.08
|0.08
|296
| VCS-10
|Veta Colorada
|219.35
|0.89
|0.01
|2,846
|0.65
|0.00
|0.01
|2,914
|Including
|219.50
|0.75
|0.01
|3,380
|0.77
|0.00
|0.01
|3,461
| VCS-12
|Veta Colorada
|196.75
|1.20
|0.01
|340
|0.04
|0.32
|0.60
|374
|Including
|196.75
|0.86
|0.01
|384
|0.04
|0.36
|0.65
|422
Note: Drill holes VCS-8, VCS-9, VCS-11, VCS 13, VCS-29, VCS-30, VCS-31 and VCS-32 returned no significant results
Parral - Veta Colorada San Joaquin (view Veta Colorada (San Joaquin) longitudinal sections )
| Hole
| Structure
|From
|True Width
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(gpt)
| VCS-18
|Veta Colorada
|164.10
|1.89
|2.27
|92
|0.02
|3.35
|1.90
|434
|Including
|164.10
|0.70
|5.79
|193
|0.01
|0.05
|0.14
|663
| VCS-19
|Veta Colorada
|173.65
|1.30
|1.05
|470
|0.18
|4.51
|9.95
|1,050
|Including
|174.20
|0.81
|1.51
|744
|0.24
|5.72
|9.15
|1,370
| VCS-20
|Veta Colorada
|230.85
|2.76
|0.98
|59
|0.14
|2.72
|2.75
|322
|Including
|231.85
|0.62
|3.83
|91
|0.27
|6.90
|1.81
|675
| VCS-21
|Veta Colorada
|186.00
|1.47
|0.28
|28
|0.22
|2.87
|1.71
|211
|Including
|187.40
|0.33
|0.75
|91
|0.84
|10.35
|3.06
|624
| VCS-24
|Veta Colorada
|254.20
|3.95
|1.38
|41
|0.19
|2.20
|2.83
|332
|Including
|257.25
|0.68
|1.69
|116
|0.22
|7.05
|4.82
|635
| VCS-25
|Veta Colorada
|262.85
|1.60
|0.22
|50
|0.14
|3.02
|6.53
|396
|Including
|263.45
|0.31
|0.27
|105
|0.23
|6.34
|17.30
|939
| VCS-26
|Veta Colorada
|313.15
|1.11
|0.14
|15
|0.02
|2.07
|2.19
|163
|Including
|313.65
|0.37
|0.22
|38
|0.05
|5.63
|5.22
|399
| VCS-27
|Veta Colorada
|325.65
|1.40
|1.43
|54
|0.20
|1.78
|4.87
|411
|Including
|326.20
|0.59
|2.12
|43
|0.20
|1.86
|5.69
|486
| VCS-28
|Veta Colorada
|244.50
|4.24
|0.27
|29
|0.09
|3.08
|3.47
|266
|Including
|244.50
|0.39
|0.18
|97
|0.24
|7.12
|5.42
|521
Note: Drill holes VCS-15, VCS-16, VCS-17, VCS-22 and VCS-23 returned no significant results
Parral - Veta Colorada Sierra Plata Deep (view Veta Colorada (Sierra Plata) longitudinal sections )
| Hole
| Structure
|From
|True Width
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(gpt)
| VCU-21
|Veta Colorada
|66.50
|1.41
|0.03
|198
|0.03
|0.60
|0.76
|247
|Including
|67.20
|0.73
|0.04
|288
|0.05
|0.89
|1.39
|370
| VCU-22
|Veta Colorada
|88.50
|0.93
|0.01
|247
|0.05
|0.53
|0.97
|302
|Including
|88.95
|0.46
|0.02
|436
|0.09
|0.82
|1.66
|528
| VCU-24
|Veta Colorada
|85.15
|2.00
|0.01
|263
|0.02
|0.56
|0.25
|290
|Including
|85.55
|0.39
|0.01
|340
|0.02
|0.15
|0.22
|355
| VCU-25
|Veta Colorada
|103.80
|1.13
|0.02
|176
|0.02
|0.22
|0.24
|193
|Including
|105.00
|0.38
|0.03
|220
|0.02
|0.19
|0.35
|241
|VCU-26
|Veta Colorada
|107.30
|0.93
|0.02
|169
|0.01
|0.18
|0.10
|180
| VCU-27
|Hw Veta Colorada
|146.15
|1.12
|0.01
|164
|0.00
|0.06
|0.20
|173
|Including
|146.15
|0.33
|189
|0.00
|0.05
|0.15
|196
| VCU-28
|Veta Colorada
|95.60
|0.88
|0.01
|196
|0.01
|0.22
|0.24
|213
|Including
|96.10
|0.22
|0.02
|257
|0.01
|0.35
|0.30
|280
| VCU-30
|Veta Colorada
|172.00
|1.81
|0.06
|263
|0.03
|0.61
|2.02
|360
|Including
|176.10
|0.26
|0.32
|425
|0.12
|0.24
|10.20
|834
| VCU-31
|Veta Colorada
|160.50
|1.13
|0.06
|224
|0.02
|0.27
|0.27
|248
|Including
|161.45
|0.30
|0.05
|365
|0.04
|0.27
|0.46
|397
| VCU-32
|Veta Colorada
|156.20
|1.08
|0.02
|247
|0.03
|0.19
|0.32
|269
|Including
|156.80
|0.52
|0.02
|294
|0.04
|0.22
|0.27
|315
|VCU-33
|Veta Colorada
|206.30
|0.73
|0.03
|166
|0.02
|0.39
|0.16
|186
| VCU-35
|Veta Colorada
|196.00
|1.47
|0.03
|266
|0.15
|1.65
|2.82
|429
|Including
|196.70
|0.44
|0.03
|381
|0.22
|1.08
|2.63
|529
| VCU-47
|Veta Colorada
|111.80
|1.76
|0.02
|158
|0.03
|1.33
|0.70
|224
|Including
|111.80
|0.56
|0.02
|284
|0.08
|3.86
|1.84
|464
| VCU-48
|Veta Colorada
|161.35
|5.77
|0.04
|417
|0.04
|1.41
|0.46
|478
|Including
|163.65
|0.27
|0.13
|4,170
|0.32
|16.55
|1.24
|4,702
| VCU-49
|Veta Colorada
|178.65
|2.48
|0.13
|761
|0.15
|0.17
|5.37
|984
|Including
|179.75
|0.25
|0.10
|1,115
|0.29
|0.00
|6.94
|1,401
| VCU-50
|Veta Colorada
|100.30
|1.23
|0.55
|708
|0.16
|10.95
|12.38
|1,504
|Including
|100.30
|0.69
|0.91
|1,130
|0.25
|18.95
|18.70
|2,406
| VCU-53
|Veta Colorada
|85.20
|1.17
|0.01
|178
|0.01
|0.24
|0.11
|190
|Including
|85.20
|0.54
|0.01
|223
|0.01
|0.31
|0.12
|237
| VCU-55
|Hw Veta Colorada
|83.45
|1.2
|0.02
|164
|0.06
|0.47
|1.04
|221
|Including
|83.45
|0.3
|0.01
|290
|0.13
|0.80
|0.68
|350
|Veta Colorada
|96.50
|1.2
|0.03
|84
|0.02
|0.66
|1.25
|151
|Including
|97.00
|0.3
|0.04
|146
|0.03
|1.29
|2.48
|275
| VCU-57
|Veta Colorada
|170.90
|1.0
|0.02
|139
|0.03
|1.52
|1.46
|237
|Including
|172.50
|0.3
|0.03
|212
|0.04
|1.76
|3.30
|384
Note: Drill holes VCU-23, VCU-29, VCU-34, VCU-44, VCU-45, VCU-46, VCU-51, VCU-52, VCU-54 and VCU-56 returned no significant results
Parral - Veta Colorada El Verde (view Veta Colorada (El Verde) longitudinal sections )
| Hole
| Structure
|From
|True Width
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(gpt)
| VCU-36
|Hw Veta Colorada
|100.75
|2.30
|0.09
|182
|0.08
|3.17
|2.84
|384
|Including
|102.55
|0.56
|0.13
|224
|0.09
|4.04
|2.15
|428
|Veta Colorada
|106.90
|3.64
|1.52
|253
|0.11
|3.87
|2.39
|575
|Including
|111.45
|0.26
|0.88
|953
|0.38
|1.96
|1.64
|1,173
| VCU-37
|Hw Veta Colorada
|128.70
|3.31
|0.20
|198
|0.06
|2.54
|2.57
|381
|Including
|131.35
|0.42
|0.52
|319
|0.07
|10.35
|8.52
|950
|Veta Colorada
|135.65
|1.61
|0.20
|201
|0.02
|0.99
|2.58
|339
|Including
|136.75
|0.42
|0.31
|346
|0.05
|1.47
|6.69
|654
| VCU-38
|Hw Veta Colorada
|238.15
|1.75
|0.05
|204
|0.07
|0.78
|1.17
|278
|Including
|240.00
|0.33
|0.08
|541
|0.20
|0.81
|2.16
|667
|Veta Colorada
|245.25
|2.77
|0.11
|840
|0.25
|9.09
|4.74
|1,288
|Including
|247.00
|0.36
|0.26
|1,585
|0.55
|34.88
|4.38
|2,755
| VCU-40
|Veta Colorada
|236.55
|3.70
|0.25
|321
|0.14
|4.93
|4.46
|648
|Including
|238.80
|0.46
|0.20
|1,030
|0.44
|7.03
|7.43
|1,546
| VCU-41
|Veta Colorada
|198.60
|6.38
|0.08
|325
|0.28
|0.78
|2.42
|467
|Including
|205.50
|0.44
|0.13
|702
|0.40
|0.66
|2.98
|878
| VCU-43
|Hw Veta Colorada
|163.65
|1.60
|0.16
|240
|0.05
|0.26
|0.48
|281
|Including
|163.65
|0.52
|0.02
|380
|0.02
|0.09
|0.15
|391
|Veta Colorada
|166.50
|2.36
|0.05
|251
|0.03
|0.28
|0.48
|284
|Including
|168.50
|0.54
|0.07
|606
|0.03
|0.45
|0.43
|643
Notes:
1. Drill holes VCU-39 and VCU-42 returned no significant results
2. Silver equivalents are calculated using the formula:
[Au (gpt) X 80] + Ag (gpt) + [Cu (%) X 2204.6 X Cu Price / Ag Price X 31.1] + [Pb (%) X 2204.6 X Pb Price / Ag Price X 31.1] + [Zn (%) X 2204.6 X Zn Price / Ag Price X 31.1]
3. Price assumptions used are: Cu $3.45, Pb $0.90, Zn $1.20 and Ag $23.00
4. All widths are estimated true widths
5. No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted
Qualified Person and QA/QC - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits,
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed
Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona
Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to test the structure of the mineralization below the depth of historic drilling. See Table 1 and Figure 1.
CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The Tin Cup prospect was a key focus of the acquisition of the Secret Pass Gold Project. We are excited to have completed this initial drill program. All four drill holes completed show the presence of strong mineralization and the core samples have now been dispatched to the lab for assay. We anticipate receiving the drill assay results in the early New Year along with the results of the soil sampling survey we completed in October over the entire property. "
All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong mineralization within the altered andesite and rhyolite dikes. The mineralization of fracture fill and disseminated pyrite occurs within sections of moderate to strong hematite and propylitic alteration with weak to moderate sericite and silicification. Brecciated and gouge filled fault zones were encountered in both drill holes with disseminated pyrite present. Gold mineralization at the Tin Cup is primarily associated with the northwest trending structures and splays, predominantly in the andesite and margins of the rhyolite dikes.
Table 1 - Completed Phase 1 Drill Holes at Tin Cup
|
Hole No.
|
Location
|
Azimuth (o)
|
Dip (o)
|
Length (m)
|
TC21-01
|
Tin Cup
|
abandoned
|
TC21-02
|
Tin Cup
|
220
|
-45
|
175
|
TC21-03
|
Tin Cup
|
220
|
-55
|
230
|
TC21-04
|
Tin Cup
|
310
|
-50
|
103
|
TC21-05
|
Tin Cup
|
040
|
-60
|
102
|
Total
|
610
Figure 1 - Tin Cup Phase 1 Drilling
Tin Cup Prospect
Records show that there was a historic small-scale open pit and underground mine located at Tin Cup. The mine reportedly produced several hundred tons of mineralized materialgrading 15 g/t to 31 g/t of gold. Historic workings, from approximately 1918 to the early 1930s, included an open pit and an inclined shaft to a depth of 21 metres (70 ft) with minorunderground level workings.
During the period from 1984 to 1991, a total of 145 drill holes (predominately reverse circulation drilling) were drilled at Tin Cup with many holes intersecting high-grade gold mineralization. The historic drilling had an average depth of approximately 95 metres and a maximum depth of 180 metres.
The Tin Cup Gold Zone is localized along the steeply northeast-dipping Frisco Mine
Fault. The gold mineralization is hosted by Tertiary andesite and associated with the
margins of rhyolite dykes that occur as lenses within the Frisco Mine Fault. A few of the
deepest historic drill holes intersected gold mineralization in the Proterozoic basement granite.
The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a strike length of approximately 245 metres to drill indicated depth of 180 metres and is open along strike and depth. Higher grademineralization (greater than 10 g/t Au), is localized in narrow sub-vertical structures developed within broader zones of lower grade mineralization ranging up to 86 metres in width. The mineralization plunges to the northwest at 50 degrees. Surface oxidation is variable extending to a maximum depth of up to120 metres based on historical drilling. Selected historic intersections are summarized in Table 2.
Table 2 - Selected Historic Drill Results at Tin Cup Zone
|
Hole No.
|
Year
|
Type
|
Depth (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Au g/t
|
TC-01
|
1984
|
RC
|
52
|
22.9-30.5
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
21.2-51.5
|
30.3
|
2.9
|
TC-10
|
1985
|
RC
|
176
|
89.9-121.9
|
32
|
13.6
|
including
|
1.5
|
40.4
|
including
|
12.2
|
20.8
|
TC-15
|
1985
|
RC
|
146
|
111.2-115.8
|
4.6
|
13.1
|
TC-30
|
1986
|
RC
|
150
|
63.3-150
|
86.7
|
4.1
|
including
|
9.1
|
17.7
|
TC-32
|
1986
|
RC
|
90
|
18.8-69.7
|
50.9
|
2.7
|
TC-11
|
1987
|
RC
|
90.9
|
46.9-90.9
|
44
|
2.8
|
TC-14
|
1986
|
RC
|
121
|
90.9-121.9
|
31
|
5.8
Note: These results are historical in nature and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify these previous drilling results. Previously released on October 28, 2020.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For further information, please contact:
- Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
- Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677989/Tin-Cup--Initial-Drill-Program-Completed
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
SilverCrest Announces Remaining 2021 High-Grade Infill and Expansion Drill Results for Las Chispas
SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining results from its 2021 infill and expansion drill program at its Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico . Additional drilling in the Babicanora Area for the Babi Vista Vein ("Babi Vista"), Babi Vista Footwall Zone ("Babi Vista FWZ"), Babicanora Norte Hanging Wall Vein ("Babi Norte HW"), El Muerto Zone ("El Muerto"), and El Muerto Hanging Wall Vein are being reported in this release (see Tables below and attached Figures ).
Highlights:
- 2021 Infill and Expansion Drilling Program Complete – An estimated US$10.3 M was spent on drilling a total of 109,590 metres in 301 drill holes at Las Chispas in the first ten months of 2021. This includes a total of 102,560 metres in 281 infill and expansion drill holes in the Babi Vista, Babi Vista Splay, Babi Vista FWZ, Babi Norte HW, Granaditas and El Muerto veins, with approximately 80% of the drilling being infill. Since mid-2019, approximately 70% of the drilling completed has been focused on infilling Inferred Resources 1 .
- Drilling to Support Production, Resource Conversion and LOM – Infill drilling in several veins has focused on conversion of an estimated 20 million silver equivalent ("AgEq" 2 ) ounces currently in Inferred Resources contained within 540,000 tonnes grading 7.18 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold ("Au") and 515.7 gpt silver ("Ag"), or 1,140 gpt AgEq. Work is underway to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated for consideration in estimating Reserves and a revised mine plan in an updated technical report planned for H2, 2022. Infill drilling completed in 2021 was critical to de-risking initial mining areas ahead of production and areas where infrastructure was planned to prevent condemnation of potential resources.
- Key Target Areas Confirmed and Some Expanded – For the targeted veins and zones, the 2021 infill program reduced drill hole spacing from approximately 55 metres to 30 metres. Overall, it confirmed the grades and approximate footprints of the Inferred Resources as reported in the 2021 Feasibility Study 1 . Expansion drilling has increased the Babi Norte HW footprint along vein strike from an estimated 250 metres to 550 metres with an estimated average true width of 0.5 metres (see Tables below).
- Babi Vista and Babi Vista FWZ Continue to Report High-Grade Intercepts – Infill and expansion drilling confirmed footprints of Babi Vista and Babi Vista FWZ, a recent discovery located between the Babi Vista and Babicanora Norte veins (see September 9, 2021 News Release). The most significant high-grade intercepts for this release are (see Tables below):
- Babi Vista Vein; BV21-379 with 0.45 metres (estimated true width, "ETW") grading 63.20 gpt Au and 4,999.0 gpt Ag, or 10,491 gpt AgEq,
- Babi Vista FWZ; BAN21-366 with ETW of 0.40 metres grading 124.00 gpt Au and 6,930.0 gpt Ag, or 17,706 gpt AgEq, and
- Babi Vista FWZ; BV21-389 with ETW of 0.54 metres grading 72.60 gpt Au and 3,190.0 gpt Ag, or 9,499 gpt AgEq.
|
__________________
|
1 NI 43-101 Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Las Chispas Project dated January 4, 2021. Refer to the Company's News Release dated February 2, 2021 - SilverCrest Announces Positive Feasibility Study Results and Technical Report Filing for the Las Chispas Project.
|
|
2 AgEq is based on the 2021 Feasibility Study Mineral Resource and Reserve gold to silver ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using US$1,410/oz Au and US$16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag.
N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng, and CEO, remarked, "Our 2021 drilling program was designed, and successfully completed, to de-risk and target resource conversion ahead of production. This year's drilling also resulted in the discovery and expansion of high-grade veins and zones as referred to in this release. With the 2021 infill program completed and mine construction at its peak, drilling will be scaled back at Las Chispas through H1, 2022. We remain focused on execution of mine construction which is currently on time and budget with planned completion in Q2, 2022. Since our first discovery hole at Las Chispas in 2016, we have systematically advanced the project at an aggressive pace towards production. This approach has positioned SilverCrest to commence high-grade precious metal production at Las Chispas within only seven years from discovery which has required extensive exploration, permitting, completion of multiple economic studies, pre-construction underground development, and navigating pandemic challenges."
Infill drilling has shown that high-grade footprints (>150 gpt AgEq) for the infilled veins are similar to previous Inferred Resource footprints as presented in the 2021 Feasibility Study. The combined footprint for Babi Vista, Babi Vista Splay, Babi Norte HW veins and El Muerto Zone can now be traced for an estimated 2.5 kilometres of strike length. Infill drilling results also show the average grades are in range and similar to the uncapped assay results used for the block model estimates included in the Feasibility Study for all of the veins. Note that grades discussed in this release are based on a cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq, using weighted average grades and presented on an uncapped, undiluted basis which differs from the Inferred Resources which are presented on a capped and undiluted basis. A more detailed summary of the results from the 2021 drilling are presented below:
- Babi Vista Vein
- The 2021 Feasibility Study Inferred Resource contains 221 koz AgEq at an average grade of 3.05 gpt Au and 222.5 gpt Ag, or 487 gpt AgEq with an ETW of 0.8 metres.
- Comparatively, the 15 infill holes included in this release for this vein average 10.82 gpt Au and 863.3 gpt Ag, or 1,804 gpt AgEq with ETW of 0.9 metres.
- 2021 infill drill results in the Babi Vista Vein average 9.05 gpt Au and 782.5 gpt Ag, or 1,569 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 0.8 metres.
- Babi Vista FWZ
- This semi-continuous zone, with several converging narrow veins is a recent discovery with no estimated resources.
- In this release, 10 new intercepts, having an average ETW of 0.5 metres grading 14.13 gpt Au and 1,057.0 gpt Ag, or 2,285 gpt AgEq have expanded the Babi Vista FW Zone.
- 2021 Infill drilling in the Babi Vista FW Zone has averaged 12.58 gpt Au and 2,404.5 gpt Ag, or 3,498 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 0.7 metres.
- Babi Norte HW Vein
- Further drilling shows that the Babicanora Norte HW has expanded to the southeast along strike from an estimated 250 metres to 550 metres.
- The 2021 Feasibility Study Inferred Resource for this vein contains 286 koz AgEq at an average grade of 1.77 gpt Au and 171.9 gpt Ag, or 326 gpt AgEq with ETW of 0.7 metres.
- Comparatively, infill holes reported in this release for this vein average 9.87 gpt Au and 948.4 gpt Ag, or 1,806 gpt AgEq with ETW of 0.5 metres.
- 2021 Infill drilling in the Babi Norte HW has averaged 6.21 gpt Au and 627.9 gpt Ag, or 1,167 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 0.5 metres.
- El Muerto Zone and Hanging Wall Vein
- Infill drilling has shown the deeper, high-grade area, of the El Muerto Zone as a main vein and splay vein now named the El Muerto Hanging Wall Vein. The combined footprint of both is similar to the current resource footprint.
- The 2021 Feasibility Study Inferred Resource contains 4.8 Moz AgEq at an average of 3.48 gpt Au and 266.2 gpt Ag, or 569 gpt AgEq with ETW of 0.8 metres.
- 2021 infill drill results for El Muerto average 3.97 gpt Au and 273.8 gpt Ag, or 619 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 1.4 metres
- Babi Vista Splay Vein
- Please refer to the September 9, 2021 release for a summary of the Babi Vista Splay Vein 2021 infill drill results.
- The 2021 Feasibility Study Inferred Resource contains 13.9 Moz AgEq with an average grade of 13.00 gpt Au and 909.4 gpt Ag, or 2,039 gpt AgEq with an ETW of 1.3 metres.
- Infill drilling of 41 holes in 2021, for the Babi Vista Splay Vein, reported an average grade of 15.74 gpt Au and 1,316.4 gpt Ag, or 2,684 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 1.0 metres.
- Granaditas
- Please refer to the April 15, 2021 , and September 9, 2021 , releases for a summary of the 2021 infill drill results for Granaditas 1 and Granaditas 2 veins (the "Granaditas veins").
- The 2021 Feasibility Study has combined Inferred Resources for the Granaditas veins of 1.1 Moz AgEq ounces grading 3.20 gpt Au and 260.0 gpt Ag, or 538 gpt AgEq and an ETW of 0.61 metres, based on drilling results up to and including hole GR18-23.
- 2021 infill drilling of 40 holes in the Granaditas veins returned an average grade of 11.65 gpt Au and 2,806.4 gpt Ag, or 3,819 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 1.2 metres, or with removing the highest-grade holes GR21-28 and BV20-221, the average grade equals 2.78 gpt Au and 336.5 gpt Ag, or 578 gpt AgEq with an average ETW of 1.1 metres.
Drill intercept highlights from the infill program that are reported in this release are tabulated below. All grades are reported as uncapped and undiluted. Note that the same drill hole number may be shown for different veins based on the same hole intercepting multiple veins.
|
Babi Vista
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
Approx.
|
Au gpt
|
Ag gpt
|
AgEq gpt
|
Intercept
|
True
|
(m)
|
Thickness
|
|
(m)
|
BV21-347
|
407.57
|
408.17
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
6.19
|
413.0
|
951
|
BV21-350
|
312.30
|
314.70
|
2.40
|
1.92
|
5.40
|
523.4
|
993
|
Includes
|
312.30
|
312.90
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
17.45
|
1,460.0
|
2,976
|
BV21-354
|
464.10
|
464.66
|
0.56
|
0.45
|
5.70
|
561.0
|
1,056
|
BV21-357
|
344.90
|
347.40
|
2.50
|
2.00
|
5.76
|
365.6
|
867
|
Includes
|
346.80
|
347.40
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
22.20
|
1,360.0
|
3,289
|
BV21-369
|
337.55
|
338.25
|
0.70
|
0.56
|
47.60
|
5,010.0
|
9,146
|
BV21-372
|
270.85
|
271.45
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
3.35
|
598.0
|
889
|
BV21-375
|
282.88
|
285.04
|
2.16
|
1.73
|
2.49
|
200.4
|
417
|
BV21-378
|
225.45
|
226.59
|
1.14
|
0.91
|
0.17
|
464.0
|
479
|
BV21-379
|
343.50
|
344.06
|
0.56
|
0.45
|
63.20
|
4,990.0
|
10,482
|
BV21-383
|
237.50
|
238.55
|
1.05
|
0.84
|
2.29
|
368.0
|
567
|
BV21-388
|
331.60
|
332.35
|
0.75
|
0.60
|
7.62
|
1,175.0
|
1,837
|
BV21-389
|
406.51
|
407.18
|
0.67
|
0.54
|
72.60
|
3,190.0
|
9,499
|
UBV21-39
|
191.65
|
192.63
|
0.98
|
0.78
|
4.28
|
325.0
|
697
|
UBV21-40
|
205.94
|
206.85
|
0.91
|
0.73
|
16.40
|
914.0
|
2,339
|
UBV21-41
|
227.81
|
229.48
|
1.67
|
1.34
|
4.02
|
299.8
|
650
|
Includes
|
227.81
|
228.41
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
8.76
|
673.0
|
1,434
|
Weighted Average
|
1.15
|
0.92
|
10.82
|
863.3
|
1,804
|
Babi Vista Footwall Zone
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
Approx.
|
Au gpt
|
Ag gpt
|
AgEq gpt
|
Intercept
|
True
|
(m)
|
Thickness
|
|
(m)
|
BV21-365
|
54.10
|
54.62
|
0.52
|
0.42
|
25.30
|
3,500.0
|
5,699
|
BV21-384
|
327.33
|
327.83
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
1.61
|
85.0
|
225
|
BV21-389
|
330.57
|
331.33
|
0.76
|
0.61
|
3.42
|
252.0
|
549
|
BAN21-363
|
313.75
|
314.30
|
0.55
|
0.44
|
1.94
|
236.0
|
405
|
BAN21-355
|
228.35
|
229.95
|
1.60
|
1.28
|
4.94
|
399.9
|
829
|
BAN21-357
|
226.55
|
227.05
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
1.48
|
236.0
|
365
|
BAN21-366
|
265.00
|
265.50
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
124.00
|
6,930.0
|
17,706
|
BAN21-355
|
264.00
|
264.50
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
2.29
|
492.0
|
691
|
BAN21-357
|
272.50
|
273.05
|
0.55
|
0.44
|
1.67
|
190.0
|
335
|
BAN21-367
|
241.90
|
242.40
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
2.52
|
184.0
|
403
|
Weighted Average
|
0.65
|
0.52
|
14.13
|
1,057.0
|
2,285
|
Babicanora Norte HW
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
Approx.
|
Au gpt
|
Ag gpt
|
AgEq gpt
|
Intercept
|
True
|
(m)
|
Thickness
|
|
(m)
|
BAN21-355
|
414.90
|
415.40
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
16.25
|
1,960.0
|
3,372
|
BAN21-367
|
395.09
|
395.65
|
0.56
|
0.45
|
13.75
|
1,090.0
|
2,285
|
BV21-342
|
472.43
|
473.14
|
0.71
|
0.57
|
10.40
|
925.0
|
1,829
|
BV21-391
|
265.38
|
266.10
|
0.72
|
0.58
|
1.91
|
159.0
|
325
|
Weighted Average
|
0.62
|
0.50
|
9.87
|
948.0
|
1,806
|
El Muerto
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
Approx.
|
Au gpt
|
Ag gpt
|
AgEq gpt
|
Intercept
|
True
|
(m)
|
Thickness
|
|
(m)
|
EM20-49
|
249.70
|
251.90
|
2.20
|
1.76
|
2.65
|
210.2
|
441
|
EM20-52
|
250.90
|
251.70
|
0.80
|
0.64
|
4.12
|
279.0
|
637
|
EM20-61
|
247.55
|
252.80
|
5.25
|
4.20
|
3.90
|
220.1
|
559
|
Includes
|
247.55
|
249.40
|
1.85
|
1.48
|
8.08
|
410.6
|
1,113
|
EM20-63
|
233.80
|
237.40
|
3.60
|
2.88
|
5.31
|
528.2
|
990
|
Includes
|
233.80
|
235.30
|
1.50
|
1.20
|
8.41
|
771.0
|
1,502
|
EM20-67
|
255.65
|
259.15
|
3.50
|
2.80
|
3.55
|
236.0
|
545
|
EM20-69A
|
311.70
|
312.30
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
1.07
|
92.6
|
186
|
EM21-72
|
232.55
|
233.85
|
1.30
|
1.04
|
2.03
|
216.8
|
393
|
EM21-73
|
267.25
|
268.40
|
1.15
|
0.92
|
0.57
|
137.4
|
187
|
EM21-74
|
367.13
|
367.95
|
0.82
|
0.66
|
5.44
|
208.0
|
681
|
EM21-78
|
314.22
|
314.88
|
0.66
|
0.53
|
1.26
|
117.0
|
226
|
EM21-82
|
323.58
|
325.25
|
1.67
|
1.34
|
1.12
|
98.9
|
196
|
EM21-90
|
146.67
|
147.97
|
1.30
|
1.04
|
1.99
|
26.2
|
199
|
EM21-93
|
131.93
|
132.50
|
0.57
|
0.46
|
4.57
|
155.0
|
552
|
EM21-94
|
234.66
|
237.80
|
3.14
|
2.51
|
2.78
|
231.1
|
472
|
Includes
|
236.89
|
237.80
|
0.91
|
0.73
|
5.93
|
523.0
|
1,038
|
EM21-97
|
246.60
|
257.04
|
10.44
|
8.35
|
1.46
|
83.2
|
210
|
Includes
|
255.18
|
256.22
|
1.04
|
0.83
|
4.52
|
341.5
|
735
|
EM21-100
|
220.00
|
220.55
|
0.55
|
0.44
|
4.38
|
156.0
|
537
|
EM21-104
|
239.86
|
242.15
|
2.29
|
1.83
|
1.39
|
91.9
|
213
|
EM21-111
|
318.29
|
319.52
|
1.23
|
0.98
|
1.88
|
172.3
|
336
|
EM21-118
|
239.20
|
242.90
|
3.70
|
2.96
|
2.60
|
283.4
|
509
|
EM21-120
|
248.40
|
250.50
|
2.10
|
1.68
|
2.21
|
267.3
|
460
|
EM21-123A
|
268.00
|
271.36
|
3.36
|
2.69
|
1.60
|
111.2
|
250
|
EM21-125
|
218.35
|
219.40
|
1.05
|
0.84
|
7.39
|
497.0
|
1,139
|
EM21-126
|
213.00
|
214.70
|
1.70
|
1.36
|
6.82
|
130.3
|
723
|
EM21-130
|
236.25
|
238.20
|
1.95
|
1.56
|
5.14
|
534.5
|
981
|
EM21-132
|
229.00
|
231.00
|
2.00
|
1.60
|
1.22
|
126.0
|
232
|
EM21-133
|
348.60
|
349.86
|
1.26
|
1.01
|
1.19
|
82.4
|
186
|
EM21-135
|
231.13
|
232.04
|
0.91
|
0.73
|
7.78
|
607.0
|
1,283
|
Weighted Average
|
2.19
|
1.75
|
2.86
|
209.5
|
458
|
El Muerto Hanging Wall
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Drilled
|
Approx.
|
Au gpt
|
Ag gpt
|
AgEq gpt
|
Intercept
|
True
|
(m)
|
Thickness
|
|
(m)
|
EM20-51
|
283.50
|
284.58
|
1.08
|
0.86
|
2.81
|
195.0
|
439
|
EM21-90
|
102.23
|
103.39
|
1.16
|
0.93
|
6.59
|
516.1
|
1,088
|
Includes
|
102.80
|
103.39
|
0.59
|
0.47
|
12.10
|
919.0
|
1,970
|
EM21-93
|
85.46
|
86.70
|
1.24
|
0.99
|
5.49
|
198.0
|
675
|
EM21-129
|
321.60
|
323.65
|
2.05
|
1.64
|
7.93
|
546.6
|
1,236
|
EM21-134
|
265.60
|
266.20
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
4.57
|
344.0
|
741
|
Weighted Average
|
1.23
|
0.98
|
5.95
|
388.5
|
906
|
Notes:
|
All numbers are rounded.
|
Cut-off grade (COG)of 150 gpt AgEq is applied with a minimum drilled width of 0.5 metres.
|
The 150 gpt AgEq COG is an exploration threshold and is consistent with the 2021 Feasibility Study. Grades have not yet been subjected to grade capping, dilution and other modifying factors that will be required for estimation of mineral resources and reserves.
|
ETW is an estimated 80% of drilled intercept width.
|
AgEq is based on the 2021 Feasibility Study Mineral Resource and Reserve gold to silver ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using US$1,410/oz Au and US$16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag.
All assays were completed by ALS Chemex in Hermosillo, Mexico , and North Vancouver, BC , Canada .
The drill results also include holes: BV21-341, BV21-343 to BV21-346, BV21-348, BV21-349, BV21-351 to BV21-353, BV21-355, BV-21-356, BV21-358 to BV21-364, BV21-366 to BV21-368, BV21-370, BV21-371, BV-21-373, BV-21-374, BV21-376, BV21-377, BV21-380 to BV21-382, BV21-385 to BV21-387, BV21-390, BV21-392, BV21-393, and UBV21-42 to UBV21-44.
EM20-45 to EM20-48, EM20-50, EM20-53 to EM20-60, EM20-62, EM20-64 to EM20-66, EM20-68, EM20-70, EM21-71, EM21-75 to EM21-77, EM21-79 to EM21-81, EM21-83 to EM21-89, EM21-91, EM21-92, EM21-95, EM21-96, EM21-98, EM21-99, EM21-101 to EM21-103, EM21-105 to EM21-110, EM21-112 to EM21-117, EM21-119, EM21-121, EM21-122, EM21-124, EM21-127, EM21-128, and EM21-131.
BAN21-336 to BAN21-339, BAN21-341 to BAN21-346, BAN21-354, BAN21-356, BAN21-358 to BAN21-362, BAN21-364, and BAN21-365 which intersected veining but were below the Company's cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq.
During the first ten months of 2021, SilverCrest incurred an estimated US$20.4 million for the Company's drilling programs at Las Chispas ( US$10.3 M ) and Picacho ( US$10.1 M ). With Las Chispas Project construction in its peak period beginning in Q4, 2021 through Q1, 2022, drilling through the end of H1, 2022 will be limited to a maximum of four drill rigs at Las Chispas. This will allow the exploration team to focus on interpretation of 2021 results, plan for H2, 2022 drilling, and mapping and sampling on new veins in the more than 13 km of currently underworked vein strike length, with the objective of generating additional targets. In H1, 2022, underground drill rigs will be working on tighter spaced definition drilling at Babicanora Main, Babi Vista and Babicanora Norte veins in support of underground production planning, a required part of the mining cycle. The surface rig will be working on expansion drilling on the northwest extension of the Babi Vista Vein and further infilling of the El Muerto veins.
The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng, and CEO for SilverCrest, who has reviewed and approved its contents.
ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Start-up of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration programs at the Las Chispas Project, the start up of production at the Las Chispas Mine by mid-2022, and an updated technical report in H2, 2022. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-announces-remaining-2021-high-grade-infill-and-expansion-drill-results-for-las-chispas-301443826.html
SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c2449.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price
Click here to read the previous silver outlook.
After outperforming gold by 51 percent in 2020, silver was unable to maintain significant gains in 2021.
2020 saw the white metal's price rise an impressive 43 percent between January and December, primarily driven by investment demand and safe haven interest.
However, the silver price has contracted 16 percent since the start of 2021, when it was sitting at US$26.37 per ounce. Investor demand drove silver prices to an eight year high of US$28.55 in February, but that was short-lived as values fell back to the $26 threshold a few days later.
Unable to breach the US$30 level, silver trended lower after touching a four month high of US$27.92 in June.
“Silver prices received a huge boost in the first half of 2021 due to some short squeezing by retail investors, (US President Joe) Biden’s fiscal stimulus measures and rebounding global industrial production," Steven Burke, economist at FocusEconomics, told the Investing News Network (INN).
“Market concerns around rising inflationary pressures also supported prices due to silver’s attractiveness as a hedge against inflation,” he added.
Although H1 proved positive for the metal, values have remained rangebound below US$24 since mid-September, despite positive fundamentals sector wide. “In the second half of the year, some profit taking from investors, who witnessed their positions rise nearly 60 percent year-on-year in mid-June, and the Delta variant weighing on industrial output in key economic regions, gradually pushed prices lower,” Burke said.
“More recently, the (US Federal Reserve's) decision to speed up the tapering of its quantitative easing purchases and markets bringing forward their expectations for a US rate hike to the end of H1 2022, from Q4 2022 just months earlier, has dramatically taken the shine off silver demand and consequently sent prices lower.”
The white metal's inability to register meaningful gains in 2021 has led analysts to note that the dual metal is both undervalued and underperforming.
Silver outlook 2022: Demand soars to six year high
Silver's move to US$28.55 wasn’t the only milestone the white metal registered in 2021. Demand for silver exchange-traded products touched an all-time high during Q1, when holdings topped 1.2 billion ounces.
Healthy purchases from the investment and industrial segments helped silver demand surpass 1 billion ounces for the first time since 2015. While some of that heightened demand has been offset by a 6 percent increase in mine supply, 2021 is still set to see a silver shortfall.
“The silver market is expected to record a physical deficit in 2021, albeit modestly,” this year's interim report from the Silver Institute notes. “At 7 (million ounces), this will mark the first deficit since 2015.”
This deficit is likely to grow in the years ahead as demand stemming from the green energy space, specifically solar panels, will call for more silver annually. In a recent webinar, Maria Smirnova of Sprott Asset Management explained that by 2030 demand from this segment alone is estimated to grow by 250 million to 400 million ounces, representing 25 to 40 percent of the entire silver market.
“I cannot for the life of me imagine a world in which we can conjure up an extra 300 million ounces of silver just like that. It will be hard work,” Smirnova said. “So from that perspective, and again, overlaying the investment demand side of things, we're quite bullish on silver.”
On the other hand, FocusEconomics’ Burke believes the benefits from this segment may be delayed.
“Silver prices should be supported by green energy sectors over the long term, but as the pandemic put one crisis on hold for another, green tech has had a weaker impact on price movements over the past two years,” he said.
Burke continued, “Prices surged in early 2020 due to heightened safe haven demand, and as the greening movement was already priced in to some extent, silver demand is likely overheating and is expected to moderate ahead, predominantly as investors’ concerns surrounding inflation and the economic outlook ease.”
Silver outlook 2022: Tailwinds from inflationary environment
Although widespread cost increases in the US and elsewhere have not yet moved the silver price, inflation is expected to add tailwinds for the silver price in 2022.
“It won’t matter until it does,” said David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report. He went on to point out that during the stagflation period in the late 1970s and early 1980s, silver’s major price moves were delayed.
“Silver did not take off in the late 1970s until the very end,” Morgan said. “Inflation had been running hot for quite some time and silver had modest moves, and then all of a sudden it went straight up.”
For Ted Butler of Butler Research, investor sentiment will be the determining factor. “(Inflation) will undoubtedly cause more investors to consider silver as an inflation hedge, given its past record,” he said.
However, Butler explained that he believes the silver market is highly manipulated, and this manipulation has prevented the versatile metal from seeing sustainable price growth in 2021.
“The simple answer is that the COMEX-generated price manipulation remained in force after teetering a bit at the end of January," he said. “In other words, the big commercial (bank) interests were able to cap and contain prices through excessive and concentrated short sales.”
Inflation will also impact the sector's supply side, as Adam Webb, director of mine supply at Metals Focus, pointed out. “As with gold miners, inflation will push costs up for silver miners,” he said. “However, silver mines often produce significant quantities of by-product metals, usually zinc, lead and gold.”
Webb added, “Zinc and lead prices have increased significantly this year, and this has pushed revenues higher, offsetting cost inflation and pushing margins for silver miners up.”
Silver outlook 2022: Supply unlikely to grow significantly
Rising silver demand and higher profits are unlikely to result in new supply, as pure-play silver mines are rare and it takes time to bring them from discovery to production.
“We haven’t really seen a significant increase in the number of silver mines coming online,” Webb explained via email. “Given the timeframe it takes to bring a mine into production, projects that have come online recently have been in development for several years," he added.
“Speeding up the production process is also not really possible. Miners will generally try to produce as quickly as possible at all times whilst maintaining safety and cost efficiencies as production drives revenues and profits.”
Current production levels may even be impeded by geopolitical risks in South America, as Ralph Aldis, a portfolio manager at US Global Investors, highlighted.
“There was (the news) that Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC,OTCQX:HCHDF) may have to close two of its main major mines due to environmental issues. And that is in Peru, which is the biggest producer,” he said. “And then in Mexico, you've had some blockades, where mine roads will get blockaded, and that will disrupt operations.”
Silver outlook 2022: Price forecasts for next year
Concerns that inflation will continue to drive life-of-mine costs higher are likely to impact both the silver market and the price of the white metal.
“The other thing that caught my eye is solar panels have traditionally dropped in price every year, every quarter almost. And just recently, the price has ticked up on solar panels,” Aldis said.
He noted that the increase marks the first time in a decade that photovoltaics have seen price growth.
“I don't know if that is a sign of inflation coming, or whether it's a sign of port constriction, where you can't get the product — the other prices going up a little higher because of that.“
In terms of the silver price, Metals Focus sees the metal registering an overall uptick in 2022.
“Our projection sees the average silver price rise by 2 percent to US$25.75 in 2022,” the metals consultancy firm’s Precious Metals Investment Focus report states.
The market overview continues, “Much of this increase is due to positive spillovers from an improving gold price in early 2022. The white metal’s innate high volatility means that it may well outperform, with the gold:silver ratio expected to narrow to around 70 in Q1.22.”
FocusEconomics analysts remain more conservative in their price forecasts, but believe prices will trend lower after 2023. “Our panel of analysts expects silver prices to average US$22.70 in 2022, before averaging even lower in 2023 at US$21.50,” Burke told INN.
He explained that investors should focus on the Federal Reserve’s ability to balance the latest risks to the global economic recovery, specifically the emergence of the Omicron variant and lockdowns in Europe.
“As US inflation continues to rise and the labor market tightens, the Fed will look to cool down domestic demand at the risk of hampering the global economic recovery. This should have a strong bearing on silver prices in terms of safe haven demand and inflation expectations," Burke said.
Another aspect of the silver market investors should be aware of is the COMEX, according to Butler.
“I'm watching one thing only, namely when the COMEX commercial crooks will stop their artificial price suppression through excessive short sales and let the price run free,” he said.
In order for true silver price discovery to occur, Butler suggested, “Ideally, the regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission should have stepped up to the plate long ago to restrict the concentrated short selling in silver futures on the COMEX, but sadly, that ship has sailed, so now we await the one thing that will end the manipulation, namely a physical shortage which will ultimately break the backs of the manipulative short sellers. The physical market will end the manipulation, but it didn't have to come to this.”
Factors that Morgan of the Morgan Report will be watching in the new year include the introduction of more robotics in mining, energy problems, water issues and labor concerns, as well as a potential “major scandal surrounding the silver market by some of the most trusted names in the industry.”
The silver guru also anticipates “more white metal awareness due to WallStreetBets silver, a poor stock market and financial troubles.” Lastly, Morgan mentioned that there could be increased jurisdictional risk as “some countries become concerned that their ... mines are being depleted without just compensation.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top News
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.