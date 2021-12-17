Precious Metals Investing News
Recent drilling results. Endeavour recently disclosed drilling results associated with the Guanacevi and Bolanitos mines, and the Parral exploration project. Drilling programs at existing mines are intended to support reserve replacement and resource expansion, while drilling at Parral builds on an existing mineral resource estimate. Extending the life of existing mines. At Guanacevi, underground drilling continues

Recent drilling results. Endeavour recently disclosed drilling results associated with the Guanacevi and Bolanitos mines, and the Parral exploration project. Drilling programs at existing mines are intended to support reserve replacement and resource expansion, while drilling at Parral builds on an existing mineral resource estimate. Extending the life of existing mines. At Guanacevi, underground drilling continues to expand extensions of the El Curso and the Santa Cruz South (SCS) ore bodies. Through October, the company completed 38 holes, representing more than 14,000 meters of drilling, at Guanacevi. Since the beginning of the year, over 11,500 meters in 59 holes have been drilled at Bolanitos intersecting multiple mineralized structures near current workings. Exploration drilling is ongoing at both operations and will continue in 2022. Expanding the resource at Parral. The Parral project is in a silver mining district with 4 distinct mineralized vein systems in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Indicated and inferred mineral resources include 4.0 million and 35.0 million ounces of silver, respectively. Drilling started in March in areas of the La Colorada vein. Through November, the company drilled over 14,000 meters in 59 holes that have returned favorable results, including high grade silver intercepts. Drilling is expected to continue into 2022 to support an expanded resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment. Keeping tabs on Terronera. The Terronera project, which would roughly double Endeavor's production profile, represents the largest near-to-intermediate-term source of growth. Once financing is in place, which could be in early 2022, the Board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with Terronera expected to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2024. Our Market Perform rating is based on Endeavour's valuation and near-term growth outlook. Read More >>

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:

Pan American Silver reports on status of modification to the mining law in Chubut, Argentina

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") reports that, on December 15, 2021 the legislature of the Province of Chubut in Argentina approved a legislative bill (the "Bill") that would modify the provincial mining law to allow permitting of open pit mining in certain zones in the Departments of Gastre and Telsen, which are defined by a land use sensitivity map. The Bill requires Executive approval and official publication before it becomes law.

Pan American Silver owns 100% of the large Navidad silver project. The Navidad project is located in the north central part of the province and is within the designated zone that would potentially allow permitting of open pit mining. Any mining project, including Navidad , would be required to undergo applicable review processes and apply for permitting under provincial laws.

Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Drill Results for the Parral Project

(All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 3,432-hectare Parral project situated in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to test the structure of the mineralization below the depth of historic drilling. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

SilverCrest Announces Remaining 2021 High-Grade Infill and Expansion Drill Results for Las Chispas

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

Click here to read the previous silver outlook.

After outperforming gold by 51 percent in 2020, silver was unable to maintain significant gains in 2021.

2020 saw the white metal's price rise an impressive 43 percent between January and December, primarily driven by investment demand and safe haven interest.

However, the silver price has contracted 16 percent since the start of 2021, when it was sitting at US$26.37 per ounce. Investor demand drove silver prices to an eight year high of US$28.55 in February, but that was short-lived as values fell back to the $26 threshold a few days later.

