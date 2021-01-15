Oil and Gas

Imperial to hold 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

- January 15th, 2021

Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 2, following the company’s fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast. During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking …

(TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 2, following the company’s fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95hwd8dj ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

