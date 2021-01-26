Filing date on SEDAR followed by summary announcement via news release Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire January 26, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. hereby notifies shareholders and stakeholders that it expects to file its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and its Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended November 30, 2020, among other documents, on SEDAR after the TSX Venture …

Filing date on SEDAR followed by summary announcement via news release

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire January 26, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF) hereby notifies shareholders and stakeholders that it expects to file its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and its Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended November 30, 2020, among other documents, on SEDAR after the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) closes on Friday, January 29, 2021. Subsequently, the Company expects to announce a summary of its financial results for the six months ended November 30, 2020 prior to the TSX-V opening on Monday, February 1, 2021.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company and world-leader in creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. The Company is strategically focused on serving the global air filtration and purification market with new products to meet growing demand. G6 also sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to 3D printing materials, conductive epoxies, fine chemicals, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of three granted patents, three provisional patents and five patent applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Located in Ronkonkoma, New York, its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – Fine Chemicals: ChemApproach is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of unique chemical building blocks, which can be found at chemapproach.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. F orward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the risks associated with outstanding litigation, if any; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Albeit the operation of newly suggested products are based on strong scientific evidence, the Company cannot guarantee the performance parameters of the new products and their efficiency against the specific microbes including all types of viruses and bacteria until testing is completed. Further, the Company can not guarantee any outcomes of such testing.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Commercial Inquiries

Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

Telephone: (631) 405-5113

Email: daniel.stolyarov@graphene3Dlab.com

Investor Inquiries

G6 Investor Relations

Telephone: (631) 405-5114

Email: investors@graphene3Dlab.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

SOURCE: G6 Materials Corp.

For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

