G6 Materials Closes Acquisition of GX Technologies

Transaction Establishes a Leading Team Focused on the Commercialization of Graphene-Enhanced Innovations G6 Materials Corp. a technology company creating value through the development and commercialization of innovative graphene-based solutions today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of all membership interests of GX Technologies, LLC effective August 25, 2021 . Pursuant to the terms of

G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF) a technology company creating value through the development and commercialization of innovative graphene-based solutions today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of all membership interests (the “ Transaction ”) of GX Technologies, LLC (“ GX Technologies ” or “ GX ”), effective August 25, 2021 (the “ Closing Date ”) . Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the consideration paid for the membership interests of GX Technologies was 25,000,000 common shares (the “ Consideration Shares ”) of G6 at a deemed price of C$0.20 per common share of the Company. All closing conditions have been satisfied and the Company has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Consideration Shares to be released from a staged escrow over a period of 28 months from the Closing Date

Recap of Transaction Highlights:

– C$5.4 million of associated equity capital raised, the closing of which was previously announced by G6 on April 13, 2021; – Establishment of a world-class research, corporate and project development team focused on the commercialization of graphene-enhanced materials and technologies; – GX’s assets include a cooperative R&D agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) to develop graphene oxide-based membranes for use in nanofiltration and an exclusive license for two USACE patents; – An option to lease a dedicated area at an advanced industrial development site in Natchez, Mississippi, which is equipped with a wastewater treatment facility that is connected to a river port by rail to enable rapid industrial-scale production; and

The GX management team brings increased access to capital, having raised over US$700,000,000 in equity funding from public markets, including US$260,000,000 raised on the NASDAQ over the last 12 months.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it hopes to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents and six patent or trademark applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes information about the acquisition of GX Technologies; the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the combined company not being able to expand its pilot facility to produce graphene oxide in Long Island, New York on the terms currently anticipated, or at all; that the combined company may not achieve its key milestones and value drivers in the time estimated, or at all; the risks associated with outstanding litigation, if any; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. shareholders.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

