The Test Results Demonstrate Significant Utility and Commercialization Potential for the Company’s Technology Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire September 7, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. a technology company developing innovative graphene-based solutions today announced the results of the antimicrobial efficacy test on a prototype of G6’s proprietary graphene-based air purifier conducted by a US-based …

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire September 7, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF), a technology company developing innovative graphene-based solutions today announced the results of the antimicrobial efficacy test on a prototype of G6’s proprietary graphene-based air purifier (the “ Lab Test ”) conducted by a US-based microbiological laboratory of The Intertek Group plc. The test showed that the concentration of pathogenic microorganisms present in the testing chamber was reduced by 99.9% ( “Test Results” ) over the duration of the experiment.

Two different pathogens were randomly chosen to be tested under each experiment, which were the E. coli bacteria and the Phi-X174 bacteriophage. The duration of the Lab Test was set to two hours. The Test Results were documented in an Efficacy Test Report (the “ Test Report ”) that has been received by the Company and summarized below:

Organism Type: Small, Non-Enveloped Virus Bacteria Organism Name: Phi-X174 bacteriophage E. coli Organism Source: Carolina Bioscience ATCC ATCC Number: 13706-B1 11229 Temperature Min./Max.: 21 o C (70 o F) 21 o C (70 o F) Humidity Min./Max.: 55% RH 60% RH Percent Reduction: 99.9% 99.9%

The Test Report documents the microbial reduction rate test that was conducted, including information regarding the test procedure, organisms, equipment, media and reagents, sample acquisition and a summary of the results. The Test Report has been made available for download on the Air Purification Systems page of G6’s website at www.G6-materials.com .

The Company began developing the proprietary technology contained in the graphene-based air purification prototype in early 2020. The first successful implementation of G6’s unique approach to allow for the incorporation of graphene oxide in an air filtration system for the purpose of improving its antimicrobial performance was previously announced on April 1, 2020. Since that time, the Company has filed a provisional patent application that summarizes its proprietary approach.

The global air purifier market size was valued at US$10.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to the Market Analytic Report by Grand View Research .

Management Commentary:

“We are excited to receive these positive results from a respected independent laboratory. Now, we are eager to take the next steps toward the commercialization of this technology, including obtaining all necessary licenses, government approvals and accreditations to enable us to bring the product to the market. Currently, we are finalizing the plans to manufacture the graphene-enhanced air purifier and are preparing its initial marketing campaign, more information about which will be announced in the future,” said Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO of G6 Materials Corp. “I am very proud of our team and appreciate the hard work and dedication that was required from each of them in order to reach this point. We are also proud to develop a product that is capable of making our homes and offices safer in these difficult times,” added Mr. Stolyarov.

About Intertek

The Intertek Group plc (“ Intertek ”) is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Its network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices, in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for customers operations and supply chains. Intertek’s Total Quality Assurance expertise is delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, thereby enabling customers to power ahead safely.

For more information, please visit: http://www.intertek.com .

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it hopes to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents and six patent applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes but is not limited to information about the graphene-enhanced air purifier (including efficacy and potential commercialization thereof); information about the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk that actual results in commercial applications of the graphene-enhanced air purifier may differ significantly from the Test Results; the Test Results may not be accepted by applicable regulatory agencies required to approve commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not receive required approvals from regulatory agencies to commercialize the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not achieve further stages of commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier as anticipated, or at all; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the results of the tests being performed by an independent laboratory may be unsatisfactory and prevent the company from receiving government approvals and accreditations; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; competition; dilution; and the volatility of our common share price and volume.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Commercial Inquiries

Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

Telephone: (631) 405-5113

Email: info@g6-materials.com

Investor Inquiries

G6 Investor Relations

Telephone: (631) 405-5114

Email: investors@ g6-materials.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

SOURCE: G6 Materials Corp.

For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

