Thermo Fisher Scientific Authorizes $3 Billion of Share Repurchases

- September 23rd, 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of $3 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The authorization has no expiration date. This replaces the company’s existing repurchase authorization, of which $500 million was remaining.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion . Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

