Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences, with its executives answering questions about the company:

10 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 , at 9:20 am EST

Speaker: Mike Weinstein , senior vice president of strategy

Citi’s 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference

Thursday, February 25, 2021 , at 2:25 pm EST

Speaker: Brett Wall , executive vice president & president, neuroscience portfolio

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 , at 12:50 pm EST

Speaker: Karen Parkhill , executive vice president & chief financial officer

Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 , at 1:10 pm EDT

Speaker: Sean Salmon , executive vice president & president, diabetes operating unit, cardiovascular portfolio

A live webcast for each session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts: Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-executives-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301228653.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/17/c9961.html