Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today introduced in select European countries the Medtronic Extended infusion set — the first and only infusion set that can be worn for up to 7 days. An infusion set is tubing that delivers insulin from the pump to the body and typically requires a set change every few days.

This innovation doubles the length of time an infusion set can be worn so users can safely stay on insulin pump therapy with fewer interruptions and insertions 1 while introducing enhanced convenience and comfort 2 to their diabetes management routine. The Medtronic Extended infusion set recently received positive feedback about the experience from more than 100 insulin pump users in Finland who had a chance to use this product as part of a patient evaluation program. The set is compatible with all MiniMed™ 600 and 700 series insulin pumps.

“It is currently recommended that insulin infusion sets be changed every three days,” said Bruce Buckingham , M.D., emeritus professor of pediatrics and endocrinology at Stanford . “The new extended wear infusion set decreased the number of times an infusion set needed to be changed by 50% and the number of infusion set failures associated with high glucose levels was low. Participants in the study commented on the new infusion set being more comfortable to wear compared to their previous infusion sets and were happy with the extended wear feature. Overall, they saw this as a meaningful improvement that reduced the overall burden of insulin pump therapy.”

The innovative design of the Medtronic Extended infusion set leverages advanced materials that help reduce insulin preservative loss and maintains insulin flow and stability. The new tubing connector improves physical and chemical stability of insulin 3 , reliability of infusion site performance, and reduces the risk of infusion set occlusion 1 . The adhesive patch has an adhesive layer that extends wear time and provides comfort 2 and durability for up to 7 days. In addition to the new infusion set, the Medtronic Extended reservoir is also tested and approved to keep insulin stable and safely used for up to 7 days.

“Our goal with this latest innovation is to make insulin pump therapy easier for people living with diabetes,” said Julie Foster , vice president of customer experience for the Medtronic Diabetes Business. “The Medtronic Extended infusion set introduces increased simplicity and convenience — something we’re looking to deliver across all of our products and services to help ease burden and enhance the experience for people wherever they are in their diabetes journey.”

In the United States , the Medtronic Extended infusion set is investigational use only and not approved for sale or distribution. The set is now commercially available in select European countries, starting with Finland and Belgium . Through a phased-approach, other European countries will follow during 2021.

The Medtronic Extended infusion set was developed in partnership with ConvaTec’s Unomedical subsidiary, the world’s largest producer of infusion sets.

About Unomedical

Unomedical is a subsidiary of ConvaTec plc. ConvaTec is a FTSE-listed global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Ilany et al. Clinical study of a new extended wear infusion set design. Poster presented at 13th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes; 2020 February 19-22 , Madrid, Spain .

2 Zhang G, Chattaraj S, Anselmo E, Hoffman L, Tran M, Bondy S. Assessment of adhesive patches for an extended wear infusion set. Poster presented at 80th Scientific Sessions of American Diabetes Association; June 12-16, 2020 .

3 Zhang JY, et al. Advances in Insulin Pump Infusion Sets Symposium Report. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology 2021; DOI: 10.1177/1932296821999080.

Contacts: Pamela Reese Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-818-576-3398 +1-763-505-4626

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-european-launch-of-worlds-first-infusion-set-with-wear-up-to-seven-days-to-help-reduce-burden-for-people-with-diabetes-301268185.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/14/c4442.html