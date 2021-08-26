Medical Device

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

- August 26th, 2021

– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28 th .  Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Research & Development Janssen Research Development and Scott White Company Group Chairman NA Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

