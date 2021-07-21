Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2021 Results

– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter. “Our second-quarter results showcase Johnson & Johnson’s diversified portfolio, driven by strong sales and earnings growth across our Medical Device, Consumer Health and Pharmaceutical businesses,” said Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m so proud of our 136,000 colleagues who remain focused on delivering our medicines and products to patients and consumers around the world, in addition to advancing our pipeline with new product launches and regulatory submissions. These accomplishments exemplify our commitment to advancing transformational innovations that improve the health of people and communities everywhere while continuing to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders.”

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS Q2 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 23,312 $ 18,336 27.1% Net Earnings 6,278 3,626 73.1 EPS (diluted) $ 2.35 $ 1.36 72.8% Q2 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales 1,2 23.0% Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3 23.8 Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4 6,625 4,446 49.0 Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4 $ 2.48 $ 1.67 48.5%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational 1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 U.S. $ 11,919 $ 9,539 24.9% 24.9 – 25.1 International 11,393 8,797 29.5 20.9 8.6 22.4 Worldwide $ 23,312 $ 18,336 27.1% 23.0 4.1 23.8

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational 1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,735 $ 3,296 13.3% 9.2 4.1 10.0 Pharmaceutical 12,599 10,752 17.2 13.6 3.6 14.1 Medical Devices 6,978 4,288 62.7 57.2 5.5 58.7 Worldwide $ 23,312 $ 18,336 27.1% 23.0 4.1 23.8

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Second Quarter 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, increased 10.0%* inclusive of the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts, primarily in skin health/beauty. Sales growth was driven by skin health/beauty products including NEUTROGENA, AVEENO, and OGX; over-the-counter products including ZYRTEC in upper respiratory products, international analgesics, and digestive health products; and BAND-AID ® Brand Adhesive Bandages in wound care products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 14.1%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 58.7%*, primarily driven by the benefit of market recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the associated deferral of medical procedures in the prior year across all of our businesses including Surgery, Orthopaedics, Vision and Interventional Solutions.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company’s website at news releases .

Regulatory

Decisions TECNIS SYNERGY and TECNIS SYNERGY TORIC II IOLS a Next Generation Treatment for Cataract Patients Received Regulatory Approval and Launched in the U.S. and Canada (press release) (press release) RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Receives U.S. FDA Approval as the First Targeted Treatment for Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations (press release) PONVORY (ponesimod) receives European Commission approval for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis with Active Disease Defined by Clinical or Imaging Features (press release) DARZALEX (daratumumab) Subcutaneous (SC) Formulation Becomes the First Approved Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Systemic Light Chain Amyloidosis in Europe and Gains an Additional Approval in Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma (press release) DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse 1 (press release) Regulatory

Submissions Janssen granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for Teclistamab for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (press release) Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for BCMA CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel) for the Treatment of Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (press release) Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for XARELTO (rivaroxaban) to Help Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients (press release) Other Johnson & Johnson Joins World Health Organization in Efforts to Prevent Spread of Ebola in West Africa (press release) Janssen Discontinues Collaboration and License Agreement with argenx for Cusatuzumab (press release) ETHICON expands Advanced Bipolar Energy Portfolio with Launch of ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer (press release) Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive New Data for the Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine on Activity Against Delta Variant and Long-lasting Durability of Response (press release) Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific NEUTROGENA and AVEENO Aerosol Sunscreen Products Due to the Presence of Benzene 1 (press release) 1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) April 2021 July 2021 (Base Business) July 2021 (incl. COVID Vx) Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 8.7% – 9.9% 9.5% – 10.5% 12.5% – 13.5% Operational Sales 2 Change vs. Prior Year $89.3B – $90.3B 8.2% – 9.4% $90.0B – $90.8B 9.0% – 10.0% $92.5B – $93.3B 12.0% – 13.0% Estimated Reported Sales 3 Change vs. Prior Year $90.6B – $91.6B 9.7% – 10.9% $91.3B – $92.1B 10.5% – 11.5% $93.8B – $94.6B 13.5% – 14.5% Adjusted Operational EPS

(Diluted) 2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.30 – $9.45 15.8% – 17.7% $9.50 – $9.60 18.4% – 19.6% Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.42 – $9.57 17.3% – 19.2% $9.60 – $9.70 19.6% – 20.8%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2021 = $1.19 and July 2021 = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: % may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time . A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website at events-and-presentations .

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly-results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company’s ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health U.S. $ 1,751 1,557 12.4 % 12.4 – $ 3,362 3,297 2.0 % 2.0 – International 1,984 1,739 14.1 6.3 7.8 3,916 3,624 8.1 3.3 4.8 3,735 3,296 13.3 9.2 4.1 7,278 6,921 5.2 2.7 2.5 Pharmaceutical U.S. 6,869 6,120 12.2 12.2 – 13,315 12,181 9.3 9.3 – International 5,730 4,632 23.7 15.4 8.3 11,483 9,705 18.3 11.4 6.9 12,599 10,752 17.2 13.6 3.6 24,798 21,886 13.3 10.3 3.0 Medical Devices U.S. 3,299 1,862 77.2 77.2 – 6,353 4,760 33.5 33.5 – International 3,679 2,426 51.6 41.9 9.7 7,204 5,460 31.9 24.5 7.4 6,978 4,288 62.7 57.2 5.5 13,557 10,220 32.7 28.7 4.0 U.S. 11,919 9,539 24.9 24.9 – 23,030 20,238 13.8 13.8 – International 11,393 8,797 29.5 20.9 8.6 22,603 18,789 20.3 13.7 6.6 Worldwide $ 23,312 18,336 27.1 % 23.0 4.1 $ 45,633 39,027 16.9 % 13.7 3.2 Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 11,919 9,539 24.9 % 24.9 – $ 23,030 20,238 13.8 % 13.8 – Europe 5,668 4,063 39.5 28.6 10.9 11,082 8,890 24.7 15.6 9.1 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,367 1,133 20.6 12.7 7.9 2,791 2,635 5.9 5.4 0.5 Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,358 3,601 21.0 14.8 6.2 8,730 7,264 20.2 14.2 6.0 International 11,393 8,797 29.5 20.9 8.6 22,603 18,789 20.3 13.7 6.6 Worldwide $ 23,312 18,336 27.1 % 23.0 4.1 $ 45,633 39,027 16.9 % 13.7 3.2 Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER 2021 2020 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,312 100.0 $ 18,336 100.0 27.1 Cost of products sold 7,587 32.5 6,579 35.9 15.3 Gross Profit 15,725 67.5 11,757 64.1 33.8 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,073 26.1 4,993 27.2 21.6 Research and development expense 3,394 14.6 2,707 14.8 25.4 In-process research and development 0 0.0 6 0.0 Interest (income) expense, net 28 0.1 26 0.2 Other (income) expense, net (488) (2.1) 24 0.1 Restructuring 56 0.2 61 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 6,662 28.6 3,940 21.5 69.1 Provision for taxes on income 384 1.7 314 1.7 22.3 Net earnings $ 6,278 26.9 $ 3,626 19.8 73.1 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.35 $ 1.36 72.8 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,671.6 2,665.5 Effective tax rate 5.8 % 8.0 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 7,776 33.4 $ 5,337 29.1 45.7 Net earnings $ 6,625 28.4 $ 4,446 24.2 49.0 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.48 $ 1.67 48.5 Effective tax rate 14.8 % 16.7 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS 2021 2020 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 45,633 100.0 $ 39,027 100.0 16.9 Cost of products sold 14,650 32.1 13,641 35.0 7.4 Gross Profit 30,983 67.9 25,386 65.0 22.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 11,505 25.2 10,196 26.1 12.8 Research and development expense 6,572 14.4 5,287 13.5 24.3 In-process research and development 0 0.0 6 0.0 Interest (income) expense, net 76 0.2 (16) 0.0 Other (income) expense, net (1,370) (3.0) (655) (1.7) Restructuring 109 0.2 119 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 14,091 30.9 10,449 26.8 34.9 Provision for taxes on income 1,616 3.6 1,027 2.7 57.4 Net earnings $ 12,475 27.3 $ 9,422 24.1 32.4 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 4.67 $ 3.53 32.3 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.0 2,671.0 Effective tax rate 11.5 % 9.8 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 16,067 35.2 $ 12,581 32.2 27.7 Net earnings $ 13,549 29.7 $ 10,600 27.2 27.8 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.07 $ 3.97 27.7 Effective tax rate 15.7 % 15.7 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $6,278 $3,626 $12,475 $9,422 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,202 1,127 2,417 2,245 Litigation related (23) 613 (23) 733 IPR&D – 6 – 6 Restructuring related 108 115 212 233 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹ 14 29 (524) (933) Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities (243) (533) (208) (206) Medical Device Regulation 56 37 102 51 Other – 3 – 3 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (135) (253) (248) (520) Tax legislation and other tax related (632) (324) (654) (434) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,625 $4,446 $13,549 $10,600 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,671.6 2,665.5 2,674.0 2,671.0 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.48 $1.67 $5.07 $3.97 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.42 $4.91 Notes: 1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the six months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. The six months of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent Consideration reversal related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SECOND QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported 13.3% 17.2% 62.7% 27.1% U.S. 12.4% 12.2% 77.2% 24.9% International 14.1% 23.7% 51.6% 29.5% WW Currency 4.1 3.6 5.5 4.1 U.S. – – – – International 7.8 8.3 9.7 8.6 WW Operational 9.2% 13.6% 57.2% 23.0% U.S. 12.4% 12.2% 77.2% 24.9% International 6.3% 15.4% 41.9% 20.9% General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 1.2 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 1.9 0.4 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.6 U.S. 0.6 (0.1) 0.7 0.1 International 1.1 1.5 0.0 1.0 WW Adjusted Operational 10.0% 14.1% 58.7% 23.8% U.S. 13.0% 12.1% 77.9% 25.1% International 7.4% 16.8% 43.8% 22.4% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SIX MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported 5.2% 13.3% 32.7% 16.9% U.S. 2.0% 9.3% 33.5% 13.8% International 8.1% 18.3% 31.9% 20.3% WW Currency 2.5 3.0 4.0 3.2 U.S. – – – – International 4.8 6.9 7.4 6.6 WW Operational 2.7% 10.3% 28.7% 13.7% U.S. 2.0% 9.3% 33.5% 13.8% International 3.3% 11.4% 24.5% 13.7% General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 0.8 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 1.5 0.4 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.4 U.S. 0.5 (0.1) 0.5 0.1 International 0.7 1.2 0.0 0.8 WW Adjusted Operational 3.3% 10.7% 29.7% 14.4% U.S. 2.5% 9.2% 33.9% 13.9% International 4.0% 12.6% 26.0% 14.8% Note : Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) OTC US $ 675 627 7.7% 7.7% – $ 1,274 1,316 -3.2% -3.2% – Intl 633 522 21.2% 10.4% 10.8% 1,208 1,181 2.3% -4.7% 7.0% WW 1,307 1,149 13.8% 8.9% 4.9% 2,482 2,497 -0.6% -3.9% 3.3% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY US 659 536 23.0% 23.0% – 1,293 1,195 8.2% 8.2% – Intl 511 471 8.4% 1.4% 7.0% 1,040 929 12.0% 6.8% 5.2% WW 1,170 1,007 16.2% 12.9% 3.3% 2,333 2,124 9.8% 7.6% 2.2% ORAL CARE US 165 170 -3.1% -3.1% – 328 346 -5.2% -5.2% – Intl 260 227 14.6% 6.7% 7.9% 514 446 15.3% 10.2% 5.1% WW 426 397 7.0% 2.5% 4.5% 843 792 6.3% 3.5% 2.8% BABY CARE US 97 96 0.8% 0.8% – 193 188 2.4% 2.4% – Intl 290 260 11.5% 6.6% 4.9% 583 529 10.2% 9.0% 1.2% WW 387 356 8.6% 5.0% 3.6% 776 717 8.1% 7.3% 0.8% WOMEN’S HEALTH US 3 3 -3.1% -3.1% – 6 7 -16.0% -16.0% – Intl 227 199 14.2% 9.2% 5.0% 446 427 4.5% 3.1% 1.4% WW 230 202 13.9% 9.0% 4.9% 452 434 4.2% 2.8% 1.4% WOUND CARE / OTHER US 153 126 20.9% 20.9% – 268 245 9.3% 9.3% – Intl 64 59 7.3% -2.8% 10.1% 125 111 12.1% 5.2% 6.9% WW 216 185 16.6% 13.4% 3.2% 393 356 10.2% 8.0% 2.2% TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,751 1,557 12.4% 12.4% – 3,362 3,297 2.0% 2.0% – Intl 1,984 1,739 14.1% 6.3% 7.8% 3,916 3,624 8.1% 3.3% 4.8% WW $ 3,735 3,296 13.3% 9.2% 4.1% $ 7,278 6,921 5.2% 2.7% 2.5% See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3) 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,748 2,362 16.4% 16.4% – $ 5,161 4,772 8.2% 8.2% – Intl 1,483 1,161 27.7% 18.2% 9.5% 2,984 2,389 24.9% 17.0% 7.9% WW 4,231 3,523 20.1% 17.0% 3.1% 8,145 7,161 13.7% 11.1% 2.6% REMICADE US 540 593 -9.1% -9.1% – 1,029 1,218 -15.6% -15.6% – US Exports (4) 93 133 -30.0% -30.0% – 150 243 -38.2% -38.2% – Intl 255 208 22.4% 11.1% 11.3% 487 464 4.9% -1.7% 6.6% WW 888 935 -5.1% -7.6% 2.5% 1,665 1,925 -13.5% -15.1% 1.6% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 290 256 12.8% 12.8% – 545 528 3.2% 3.2% – Intl 294 289 1.7% -3.8% 5.5% 601 547 9.8% 4.5% 5.3% WW 584 546 6.9% 4.0% 2.9% 1,146 1,075 6.6% 3.8% 2.8% STELARA US 1,496 1,138 31.4% 31.4% – 2,827 2,355 20.0% 20.0% – Intl 778 558 39.2% 28.6% 10.6% 1,595 1,161 37.3% 28.1% 9.2% WW 2,274 1,697 34.0% 30.5% 3.5% 4,422 3,516 25.8% 22.7% 3.1% TREMFYA US 325 241 35.0% 35.0% – 599 428 40.0% 40.0% – Intl 155 101 52.3% 41.1% 11.2% 298 210 41.8% 31.8% 10.0% WW 479 342 40.2% 36.8% 3.4% 897 638 40.6% 37.3% 3.3% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 5 – * * – 12 – * * – Intl 1 3 -61.3% -67.9% 6.6% 3 6 -51.2% -53.9% 2.7% WW 7 3 * * * 15 6 * * * INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 444 416 6.8% 6.8% – 956 852 12.2% 12.2% – Intl 585 463 26.3% 18.2% 8.1% 1,079 946 14.1% 7.8% 6.3% WW 1,028 878 17.1% 12.8% 4.3% 2,035 1,798 13.2% 9.9% 3.3% COVID-19 VACCINE US 51 – * * – 151 – * * – Intl 113 – * * – 113 – * * – WW 164 – * * – 264 – * * – EDURANT / rilpivirine US 9 10 -9.3% -9.3% – 19 22 -10.9% -10.9% – Intl 253 246 2.8% -4.0% 6.8% 486 458 6.0% -1.7% 7.7% WW 262 256 2.3% -4.2% 6.5% 505 480 5.2% -2.1% 7.3% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 368 379 -3.2% -3.2% – 748 775 -3.5% -3.5% – Intl 137 130 5.5% -5.9% 11.4% 303 314 -3.5% -8.5% 5.0% WW 505 510 -1.0% -3.9% 2.9% 1,051 1,089 -3.5% -5.0% 1.5% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 16 25 -36.2% -36.2% – 37 54 -31.3% -31.3% – Intl 81 87 -6.2% -13.4% 7.2% 177 174 1.8% -3.0% 4.8% WW 98 113 -13.0% -18.5% 5.5% 215 229 -6.1% -9.7% 3.6%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER

SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 842 778 8.0% 8.0% – 1,613 1,526 5.6% 5.6% – Intl 967 809 19.6% 13.1% 6.5% 1,916 1,719 11.5% 6.3% 5.2% WW 1,808 1,587 13.9% 10.6% 3.3% 3,529 3,245 8.7% 6.0% 2.7% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 35 55 -36.0% -36.0% – 82 107 -23.1% -23.1% – Intl 127 94 33.7% 25.6% 8.1% 250 212 17.5% 11.1% 6.4% WW 161 149 8.1% 3.0% 5.1% 332 320 3.9% -0.3% 4.2% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 645 576 11.9% 11.9% – 1,234 1,120 10.2% 10.2% – Intl 380 303 25.1% 15.9% 9.2% 756 642 17.7% 9.9% 7.8% WW 1,024 879 16.4% 13.3% 3.1% 1,989 1,762 12.9% 10.1% 2.8% RISPERDAL CONSTA US 72 74 -3.0% -3.0% – 139 150 -7.5% -7.5% – Intl 84 79 6.4% 0.2% 6.2% 173 173 0.4% -4.6% 5.0% WW 155 153 1.9% -1.3% 3.2% 312 323 -3.3% -6.0% 2.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 91 75 20.9% 20.9% – 158 150 5.6% 5.6% – Intl 377 331 13.8% 10.0% 3.8% 738 691 6.7% 4.3% 2.4% WW 468 406 15.1% 12.0% 3.1% 896 841 6.5% 4.5% 2.0% ONCOLOGY US 1,462 1,181 23.7% 23.7% – 2,839 2,356 20.5% 20.5% – Intl 2,073 1,609 28.8% 19.8% 9.0% 4,266 3,448 23.7% 16.2% 7.5% WW 3,535 2,791 26.7% 21.5% 5.2% 7,105 5,804 22.4% 17.9% 4.5% DARZALEX US 770 492 56.7% 56.7% – 1,461 955 53.1% 53.1% – Intl 663 409 62.1% 50.3% 11.8% 1,337 883 51.4% 42.3% 9.1% WW 1,433 901 59.2% 53.8% 5.4% 2,798 1,838 52.2% 47.9% 4.3% ERLEADA US 193 136 41.5% 41.5% – 364 255 42.7% 42.7% – Intl 109 33 * * * 199 57 * * * WW 302 170 77.6% 73.7% 3.9% 563 313 80.0% 76.4% 3.6% IMBRUVICA US 454 447 1.7% 1.7% – 898 879 2.2% 2.2% – Intl 662 502 31.9% 22.1% 9.8% 1,342 1,101 21.9% 14.2% 7.7% WW 1,116 949 17.7% 12.5% 5.2% 2,241 1,980 13.2% 8.9% 4.3% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 21 87 -75.3% -75.3% – 71 226 -68.5% -68.5% – Intl 542 480 12.8% 5.4% 7.4% 1,130 1,032 9.5% 2.5% 7.0% WW 563 568 -0.8% -7.1% 6.3% 1,201 1,258 -4.5% -10.3% 5.8% OTHER ONCOLOGY US 23 20 18.8% 18.8% – 44 42 6.3% 6.3% – Intl 97 185 -47.2% -49.6% 2.4% 258 375 -31.0% -34.3% 3.3% WW 120 204 -40.9% -43.0% 2.1% 302 416 -27.3% -30.2% 2.9%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 595 545 9.0% 9.0% – 1,168 1,031 13.2% 13.2% – Intl 275 243 13.5% 7.9% 5.6% 563 503 12.1% 6.7% 5.4% WW 870 789 10.4% 8.7% 1.7% 1,731 1,534 12.9% 11.1% 1.8% OPSUMIT US 290 256 13.6% 13.6% – 562 485 15.9% 15.9% – Intl 172 150 14.9% 9.0% 5.9% 351 310 13.1% 7.6% 5.5% WW 463 406 14.1% 11.9% 2.2% 913 795 14.8% 12.7% 2.1% UPTRAVI US 268 254 6.0% 6.0% – 527 466 13.3% 13.3% – Intl 45 28 54.9% 42.9% 12.0% 91 66 36.8% 27.4% 9.4% WW 313 282 11.0% 9.8% 1.2% 618 532 16.2% 15.0% 1.2% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 36 37 -2.4% -2.4% – 78 81 -3.0% -3.0% – Intl 59 64 -8.2% -10.3% 2.1% 122 126 -3.5% -6.3% 2.8% WW 95 101 -6.1% -7.5% 1.4% 200 207 -3.3% -5.0% 1.7% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 780 837 -6.9% -6.9% – 1,579 1,643 -3.9% -3.9% – Intl 346 347 -0.3% -8.4% 8.1% 674 701 -3.8% -9.9% 6.1% WW 1,126 1,184 -5.0% -7.3% 2.3% 2,253 2,344 -3.9% -5.7% 1.8% XARELTO US 569 559 1.8% 1.8% – 1,158 1,086 6.6% 6.6% – Intl – – – – – – – – – – WW 569 559 1.8% 1.8% – 1,158 1,086 6.6% 6.6% – INVOKANA / INVOKAMET US 96 132 -27.0% -27.0% – 183 249 -26.6% -26.6% – Intl 64 47 33.8% 22.1% 11.7% 127 105 20.3% 12.2% 8.1% WW 160 179 -10.9% -14.0% 3.1% 310 354 -12.6% -15.0% 2.4% PROCRIT / EPREX US 59 70 -16.3% -16.3% – 121 146 -17.3% -17.3% – Intl 69 66 3.7% -4.5% 8.2% 133 145 -8.2% -14.1% 5.9% WW 127 136 -6.6% -10.6% 4.0% 254 291 -12.8% -15.7% 2.9% OTHER US 57 78 -26.7% -26.7% – 117 163 -27.8% -27.8% – Intl 214 234 -8.4% -15.7% 7.3% 415 451 -8.1% -13.7% 5.6% WW 271 312 -13.0% -18.4% 5.4% 532 614 -13.3% -17.4% 4.1% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 6,869 6,120 12.2% 12.2% – 13,315 12,181 9.3% 9.3% – Intl 5,730 4,632 23.7% 15.4% 8.3% 11,483 9,705 18.3% 11.4% 6.9% WW $ 12,599 10,752 17.2% 13.6% 3.6% $ 24,798 21,886 13.3% 10.3% 3.0% See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2) 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 475 255 86.5% 86.5% – 909 620 46.7% 46.7% – Intl 572 335 70.5% 59.8% 10.7% 1,086 697 55.7% 46.4% 9.3% WW 1,046 590 77.4% 71.3% 6.1% 1,995 1,317 51.5% 46.5% 5.0% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,323 869 52.3% 52.3% – 2,572 2,119 21.4% 21.4% – Intl 904 583 55.1% 43.2% 11.9% 1,768 1,371 29.0% 20.2% 8.8% WW 2,227 1,451 53.4% 48.6% 4.8% 4,340 3,489 24.4% 20.9% 3.5% HIPS US 234 137 70.5% 70.5% – 444 343 29.6% 29.6% – Intl 159 88 78.6% 64.3% 14.3% 305 220 38.3% 28.6% 9.7% WW 392 226 73.7% 68.1% 5.6% 749 563 33.0% 29.2% 3.8% KNEES US 210 108 94.3% 94.3% – 395 322 22.7% 22.7% – Intl 140 66 * 95.1% 16.8% 272 196 39.2% 29.5% 9.7% WW 350 174 * 94.6% 6.4% 667 517 28.9% 25.2% 3.7% TRAUMA US 447 354 26.0% 26.0% – 897 761 17.8% 17.8% – Intl 263 198 32.7% 22.7% 10.0% 545 445 22.5% 14.4% 8.1% WW 710 553 28.4% 24.8% 3.6% 1,443 1,207 19.6% 16.5% 3.1% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 433 270 60.6% 60.6% – 836 693 20.7% 20.7% – Intl 343 230 49.0% 37.9% 11.1% 646 510 26.7% 18.0% 8.7% WW 776 499 55.3% 50.2% 5.1% 1,482 1,202 23.2% 19.6% 3.6%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 1,035 490 * * – 1,933 1,334 44.9% 44.9% – Intl 1,487 1,060 40.2% 30.6% 9.6% 2,961 2,317 27.8% 20.4% 7.4% WW 2,522 1,551 62.6% 56.0% 6.6% 4,894 3,651 34.0% 29.3% 4.7% ADVANCED US 459 277 65.4% 65.4% – 864 658 31.3% 31.3% – Intl 708 498 42.2% 32.5% 9.7% 1,421 1,065 33.4% 25.6% 7.8% WW 1,168 775 50.5% 44.3% 6.2% 2,286 1,723 32.6% 27.8% 4.8% GENERAL US 576 213 * * – 1,069 676 58.1% 58.1% – Intl 779 562 38.5% 28.9% 9.6% 1,540 1,252 23.0% 15.9% 7.1% WW 1,354 775 74.7% 67.8% 6.9% 2,608 1,928 35.3% 30.7% 4.6% VISION US 467 248 88.3% 88.3% – 939 687 36.6% 36.6% – Intl 716 447 60.0% 53.7% 6.3% 1,389 1,075 29.2% 24.6% 4.6% WW 1,183 695 70.1% 66.0% 4.1% 2,328 1,762 32.1% 29.3% 2.8% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 352 203 73.3% 73.3% – 723 549 31.6% 31.6% – Intl 517 352 47.0% 41.9% 5.1% 1,003 819 22.5% 18.5% 4.0% WW 868 554 56.7% 53.4% 3.3% 1,725 1,368 26.1% 23.7% 2.4% SURGICAL US 115 45 * * – 216 138 56.3% 56.3% – Intl 199 96 * 97.1% 10.6% 386 256 50.9% 44.4% 6.5% WW 314 141 * * * 602 394 52.8% 48.6% 4.2% TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES US 3,299 1,862 77.2% 77.2% – 6,353 4,760 33.5% 33.5% – Intl 3,679 2,426 51.6% 41.9% 9.7% 7,204 5,460 31.9% 24.5% 7.4% WW $ 6,978 4,288 62.7% 57.2% 5.5% $ 13,557 10,220 32.7% 28.7% 4.0% Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely. * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Reported as U.S. sales

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson–johnson-reports-q2-2021-results-301338422.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson