Via InvestorWireIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives …

Via InvestorWireIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) , a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward.

Throughout the interview, Bremner discussed Avricore’s business model and the company’s continuing efforts to lead the charge and improve early detection and screening practices throughout the health care industry.

“We’re a company focused on diagnostics. We place a system within the pharmacy where a blood test or a molecular test can be done. A simple sample is collected, and the whole test takes about 15 minutes,” Bremner said. “Our technology is a cloud-based solution that networks these high-quality analyzers from companies like Abbott and is able to then create a testing network in the pharmacy… The patient gets to keep their information, of course… but really, the objective here is to create a global network of pharmacies reporting back real-time information on patient data that can be used for study and research purposes, which is a very, very high demand out there in the sector.”

“My background, funnily enough, was not in health care nor public companies. I was actually in government,” he continued. “Leading into Avricore Health, what got me excited was that we have a disease care system in [Canada], and I’ve always really believed that we need a true health care system that values early detection and screening if we really want to make sure that we’re not only saving lives but saving health care dollars in the future. We’re really passionate about leading this charge… We’ve got a company that is in great shape and fully funded. We’re growing, and we’ve got a lot of blue sky ahead of us.”

Bremner then discussed some of the recent milestones for Avricore Health.

“One milestone that I’m really proud of is that by the late summer/early fall of 2020, we had begun discussions with Abbott Diagnostics . Ultimately, we concluded multiple distribution agreements with them, which was pretty groundbreaking in the sense that they do not do distribution agreements for their technology with third-party technology companies like us,” he noted. “Normally, to distribute Abbott technologies at this level, you have to be a fairly large distributor of health care technologies to begin with. We were extremely fortunate to pioneer this agreement and really break ground to see what was possible as a value-added reseller to bring our technology in combination with theirs. This has really been a jump-off point for us; it’s really accelerated our growth.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) , to learn more about the company’s recent agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart and its goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe to future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine .

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AvricoreHealth.com .

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



