Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave”, “SIXW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial Design for Manufacturing (“DFM”) of its Affinity™ System (the “System”) and has given Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. (AESI), located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, approval of the design and bill of materials and commissioned delivery of its first System. It is estimated that the System will be ready for wet testing at AESI in late September and ready for shipment to the Company’s proving laboratory in Maryland shortly thereafter.

The System is designed to be manufactured in a modular fashion, allowing for easy, rapid assembly and scale-up of the system as per customers’ needs. Additional modules will be added once the Company identifies any further needed changes in the design prior to delivery to customers.

“We are pleased with the pace of design, development, and build effort that AESI is providing. We are achieving our expected milestones on schedule allowing us time to optimise the final product prior to customer delivery,” notes John Cowan Chief Operating Officer of Sixth Wave. “In addition, product design has been heavily influenced by AESI’s past experience with primary extraction equipment which will reduce risk and ensure a smooth production scale up to meet anticipated customer demand.”

The design of the pre-production unit will include:

Automated control center for programming and process control.

Metered pumps to deliver specific amounts of process fluid coupled with pressure sensors, tank fluid level sensors, etc. to ensure smooth process control without pulsing.

Mixing tanks are automatically controlled & maintained to ensure process fluid effectiveness.

Valving enables multi-direction process fluid delivery & retrieval options.

Clean-out and sampling ports.

Column design that maximizes Mass Transfer Zone & Affinity Bead efficiency.

Full Counter-Current flow operation for the loading process enabled with an Ancillary Manifold to ensure 100% cannabinoid capture.

Modular, and fully programmable, to enable rapid production scale-up.

Build quality to meet regulatory and industry build & safety requirements.

“AESI is a well-established supplier in the cannabis space which provides us with the opportunity to leverage AESI’s current infrastructure to manufacture, service, and support production of Affinity units across North America. The management and engineering team at AESI continue to collaborate and invest in growth to support Sixth Wave.”

Sixth Wave remains on schedule to deliver the first three Affinity Systems to Green Envy Extracts in Q4 of this year. Sixth Wave anticipates taking delivery orders from additional customers later this year and accelerating the manufacturing capacity going into 2022.

Sixth Wave expects to see continued growth in the cannabis sector as State-by-State and potential Federal legalization efforts advance across the United States. Legalization will drive demand for cannabis processing capacity and support demand for the Affinity™ System.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is also in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPS™) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com.

