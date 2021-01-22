Gold

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

- January 22nd, 2021

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&PTSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 1, 2021 . For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit . ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and …

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2021

Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

ADDED

BAD

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

ADDED

CJT

Cargojet Inc.

ADDED

CP

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

ADDED

ECN

ECN Capital Corp.

ADDED

FN

First National Financial Corporation

ADDED

QSR

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

ADDED

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

ADDED

X

TMX Group Limited

DELETED

CHP.UN

Choice Properties REIT

DELETED

OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

DELETED

RNW

TransAlta Renewables Inc.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com .

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

