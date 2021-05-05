Snowline Gold Corp. is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Craig Hart as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Hart was most recently Director of MDRU-Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia where for 11 years he facilitated industry-sponsored mineral exploration research and training projects on regional metallogeny, gold and porphyry copper systems, and the development of innovative …

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTC PINK:SNWGF) (the “Company” or “Snowline”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Craig Hart as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Hart was most recently Director of MDRU-Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia (UBC) where for 11 years he facilitated industry-sponsored mineral exploration research and training projects on regional metallogeny, gold and porphyry copper systems, and the development of innovative exploration methods. At MDRU and during a previous tenure with the Yukon geological survey, Dr. Hart played a leading role in developing gold deposit models that are highly relevant to Snowline’s project portfolio

Snowline is also pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company’s Annual General held virtually, on May 4, 2021.

Craig Hart commented, “I’m excited to join Snowline’s board as Chairman to further develop our company as we explore our flagship Einarson and Rogue projects in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory. There is a ton of talent and enthusiasm in the team, and combined with the exciting project portfolio, I’m confident that we will make significant advances on several properties during the upcoming exploration season.”

While at UBC, Dr. Hart raised over $20M to support research and training of more than 40 graduate students and 20 senior researchers. He was a founding geologist at the Yukon Geological Survey where for 14 years where he undertook regional mapping and metallogenic surveys, and eventually became the Manager of the Mineral Services Division. He was a Top 5 finisher and Audience Choice winner at the Integra Gold Rush Challenge (2016), a Boldy Award winner by the Geological Association of Canada (2005), the Distinguished Lecturer for the Society of Exploration Geologists (2011), and was recently awarded as Distinguished Lecturer by the Canadian Institute of Mining (2021). Craig has degrees from McMaster University (BSc 1986), UBC (MSc 1995) and UWA (PhD 2005). Despite his global activities, he continued to have active projects in the Yukon and now has almost 40 Yukon field seasons under his belt.

The shareholders elected Nikolas Matysek, J. Scott Berdahl, Sarah Weber, Gunther Roehlig, and Craig Hart as directors of the company for the following year.

Shareholder also voted to increase the number of board seats to 5 to accommodate Craig Hart and to reappoint Hay & Watson, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

