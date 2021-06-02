Ready Set Gold Appoints Darren Collins as Director

Ready Set Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Darren Collins to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee effective June 1st, 2021. This appointment reflects the Company’s commitment to financial oversight and governance, and further expands the international financial network required to advance the Company’s projects. Ready Set Gold also announces the resignation of Mr. Adam Schatzker …

Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Darren Collins to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee effective June 1st, 2021. This appointment reflects the Company’s commitment to financial oversight and governance, and further expands the international financial network required to advance the Company’s projects. Ready Set Gold also announces the resignation of Mr. Adam Schatzker from its Board of Directors.

Mr. Collins has over 15 years of corporate experience as an executive, director advisor of private and public companies. His expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, go-public transactions, commercial partnerships, accounting, and corporate governance. In recent engagements with corporate issuers, he has coordinated and executed on fundraisings totaling over $200 million in equity capital and launched active M&A programs for early-stage companies.

Prior to his current corporate activities, Darren worked for several investment and merchant banks, including Alegro Capital LP in London, UK, Scotia Capital Inc., and Quest Capital Corp. (now known as Sprott Resource Lending Corp.) in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Collins holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in finance from Dalhousie University.

Mr. Collins has been granted 150,000 incentive stock options for 5 years at a price of $0.25. The options will be equally vested quarterly over 1 year from grant date. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Christian Scovenna, CEO and Board Member of Ready Set Gold, “On behalf of myself and the other members of the Board of Directors, we welcome Mr. Collins to our team. Mr. Collins has an extensive amount of international financial experience in the resource space and will undoubtedly deliver value to our Company.”

“Adam was an effective and highly contributing Board member, and we sincerely thank Adam for his extensive efforts and wish him well going forward,” said Christian Scovenna, CEO and Board Member of Ready Set Gold.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

