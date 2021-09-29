CSE:GENI

Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) (“Genius Metals” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to list its common shares on the TSXV effective as of the close of market on September 29, 2021 . The common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the opening of market on Thursday, September 30, 2021 . The Corporation has applied to have its shares delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The last day of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the CSE will be September 30, 2021 .

The Corporation will continue to trade under its existing symbol “GENI”. Shareholders are not required to take any action related to the listing.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada .

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of the Corporation’s management regarding the listing of its shares on the TSXV and delisting from the CSE , are based on the Corporation’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

