GCM Mining Corp. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. GCM Mining also announced today that it produced 17,799 ounces of gold and 24,593 ounces of silver at Segovia in the month of November 2021 bringing the total for the first eleven ...

GCM:CA