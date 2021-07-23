Gold

Barrick Responds to Potentially Misleading Reuters Report

- July 23rd, 2021

- July 23rd, 2021

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) A Reuters article headlined “Cyber attack disrupts major South African port operations” includes the following statement: “Most of the copper and cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, where miners such as Glencore and Barrick Gold operate, use Durban to ship cargo out of Africa”.

The ambiguous wording of this sentence could create the erroneous impression that Barrick exports gold or other products through the port of Durban, and the company therefore states emphatically that is not the case.

