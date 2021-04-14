Bald Eagle Virtually Opens The Market

Sidney Himmel President and Chief Executive Officer, Bald Eagle Gold Corp (“Bald Eagle” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIG) joined Karoline Hunter Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known gold districts in the Americas. The Company will acquire advanced exploration projects for advanced exploration and development. Through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts the Company will enhance resources. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. https://www.baldeaglegold.com/

