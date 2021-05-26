White Metal Resources Corp. is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited on their current exploration program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project in Namibia. The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei and Dordabis properties. The Project is prospective for sedimentary hosted Cu-Ag …

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited (ASX: NRX) (“Noronex”) on their current exploration program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project (the “Property” or “Project”) in Namibia. The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei (EPL 7028 and EPL 7029) and Dordabis (EPL 7030) properties. The Project is prospective for sedimentary hosted Cu-Ag mineralisation within the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana.

Highlights from the Noronex exploration program (see Noronex ASX news release 12 May 2021) include:

Final data received from the airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey.

High priority targets now identified for a large scale sediment hosted copper deposit that have never been drill tested, including: a 2.5 by 1.2 km copper in soil anomaly in an altered structural zone south of Okasewa. a 1.0 x 0.7 km copper in soil anomaly west of historical drill intercepts at Gemboksvlei. a new area at Otjiwaru with a 1.5 km strike soil anomaly. new zones at Dalheim, Okasundu and Christiadore prospect regions.

Trial IP survey is planned at the known deposit of Okasewa to define its signature, determine the nature of the EM anomalies and to cover large untested copper soil anomalies.

Historical multi-element geochemical surveys, including over seven thousand soil samples completed in 2009, have been compiled and interpreted. This sampling post-dated all previous drilling and geochemical anomalies were never followed up.

A GIS database has now been prepared incorporating results of all historic work and recent geophysical surveys with satellite interpretation and structural mapping.

A program of over fifty holes is being planned in July/August to test these targets.

First JORC Code (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimates on the Company’s four deposits in the Namibian DorWit Project; Malachite Pan, Okasewa, Christiadore and Koperberg (see Noronex ASX news release dated 8 March 2021).

Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company, remarked, “White Metal is delighted to have such a good partner as Noronex working with us in Namibia. Noronex has done some exceptional work to date, including the completion of a heliborne EM survey and especially in tracking down a historical soil geochemical survey, both of which will aid tremendously in advancing the Project. I am excited for the start of the Phase 1 drilling program and look forward to reporting all results to our shareholders. The price of copper and silver remains strong and, as we know, copper is one of the more important “green energy” metals, so I am confident that its value will remain strong for some time to come.”

The following was reported by Noronex on 12 May, 2021. Please visit the White Metal website for additional information, including maps www.whitemetalres.com.

Airborne EM Survey

Final data has been received from the airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey recently completed over the 780 square km tenement package. The survey was flown on 200 m spaced lines oriented in a northwest-southeast direction, perpendicular to regional geological strike, providing excellent geological and structural information. The final data is now being processed to interpret the third dimension of the conductivity readings and gain deeper information on potential deeper targets.

Trial ground IP survey is planned at the Okasewa deposit to define the signature of known mineralisation, EM anomalies and cover large untested copper soil anomalies. Based on these results, further IP surveys may be completed at other prospects and infill anomalous areas for final drill hole targeting.

Geochemistry

A comprehensive historical soil geochemistry survey has been acquired, with 7,257 samples analysed for multi-element results in 2009 by WAGE. The western Witvlei region comprising 19,527 hectares of the company’s 78,000 hectares was covered on 400 m line spacings with 80 m sample points. Selected infill surveys were completed at 200 and 100 m line spacing with 40 m samples.

The data has been levelled against iron and lithology with target areas along strike from known deposits being defined especially in major structural corridors with intense alteration. Sampling was ‘post’ all previous drilling and never followed up, despite defining these large, strong untested copper anomalies in prospective horizons. Historical plans have been located with previous mapping and drilling captured and included in the target definition. Field mapping and follow up soil sampling is planned to finalise planned drill sites.

Satellite Imagery and Structural Mapping

Remote sensing data using ASTER and Sentinel 2 images were utilised by Global Ore Discovery to identify alteration anomalies and link to the known mapping. Mineral intensity mapping utilising the composition of alteration minerals has defined broad northwest-southeast trending corridors of intense alteration associated with the known mineralisation. Detailed structural mapping is now underway using this high quality imagery to provide a base map for targeting drilling onto prospective structural prepared trap sites.

Drilling Plans

Drilling is planned to test a number of these high priority targets to discover further sediment hosted copper mineralisation at shallow depth. Noronex are defining potential structural trap sites by utilising basin modelling and analogous mineralised sedimentary copper basins. Target areas, where oxidised copper rich fluids have interacted with the reduced conductive horizons are defined along major cross-cutting mineralised structures.

The initial campaign will comprise fences of angled reverse circulation (RC) drill holes to between 150 and 200 m depth. The drill fences will cross the main copper geochemistry targets in favourable geological and geophysical zones.

Further zones will be followed up in the field and potentially also drill tested. Anomalies of over 500 m by 500 m are highlighted on the Otjiwarumendu and Christiadore farms, strong copper anomalies are also defined, with over a one-kilometre strike on the Dalheim and Okasundu prospects in the East Witvlei tenement EPL 7029. Work continues on the Dordabis area with soil sampling being planned on EPL 7030.

A program of fifty holes for 10,000 m of drilling is planned at four or five of the prospects. Field evaluation of planned sites will commence this month. Diamond drilling is expected to follow up on these regional RC hole fences to define the style and character of the geology and mineralisation.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp:

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

