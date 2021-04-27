Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has completed an ‘Environmental, Social & Governance’ Report for southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project, and posted it to its corporate website at Dynasty acquired its interest in State of Alaska mineral claims at the Pebble property in 2001, and since that time has worked diligently with a number of partners to explore, plan and permit a proposed copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium …

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) has completed an ‘Environmental, Social & Governance’ (“ESG”) Report for southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project, and posted it to its corporate website at https:northerndynastyminerals.comresponsible-miningesg-reports

Northern Dynasty acquired its interest in State of Alaska mineral claims at the Pebble property in 2001, and since that time has worked diligently with a number of partners to explore, plan and permit a proposed copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium mine. The Pebble Project ESG Report released today addresses the broad range of progressive principles, practices and commitments the Company and its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership”) have employed at Pebble over the past two decades to advance the project toward environmentally sound and socially responsible development.

“For many reasons – including the Pebble deposit’s size and significance, its location in a vast region that supports world-class fisheries, and the active campaigning of national environmental organizations – the progress of the Pebble Project has been marked by public controversy and rhetoric,” said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President & CEO. “It’s unfortunate because so much of the good work done to plan, permit, develop and operate a modern copper mine at Pebble that would, in many ways, set a new standard for responsible mineral development in the United States has been obscured.”

Thiessen said the report summarizes the major ESG policies, planning and engineering approaches, and social commitments that Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Partnership have made since acquiring the Pebble Project in 2001 through to receiving a negative ‘Record of Decision’ (“ROD”) from the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) in late 2020. The report’s ‘Introduction’ concludes:

“This ESG report is an effort to explain simply and directly, without embellishment, what NDM (Northern Dynasty) and PLP (the Pebble Partnership) have done in the years 2001 to 2020 to advance the Pebble Project in an environmentally sound and socially/corporately responsible way.

“We do not expect to convince readers based on this document alone that the Pebble deposit can or should be developed. Rather, the intent is to contribute to a more informed and balanced dialogue about the proposed Pebble mine and the future of the Pebble Project by facilitating greater understanding of its past.”

In July 2020, following 2½ years of intensive review by the USACE and eight federal cooperating agencies (including the US Environmental Protection Agency and US Fish & Wildlife Service), three state cooperating agencies (including the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation), as well as the Lake & Peninsula Borough and federally recognized tribes, the Final Environmental Impact Statement (“Final EIS”) for the Pebble Project was published. It found the proposed mine would not have a measureable impact on local fish populations or the commercial, subsistence and sport fisheries that depend on them, and would make a significant socioeconomic contribution to the region, the state and the country.

Notwithstanding the findings of the Final EIS, the USACE issued a negative ROD for the Pebble Project in November 2020, a decision which is currently under appeal.

“We believe we have proposed a project of considerable merit – one that demonstrably meets the high environmental standards enforced in Alaska and the United States, and will make a profound contribution to the state’s economy and the country’s transition to a lower-carbon future through the production of domestic copper,” Thiessen said. “The ESG Report published today is another step along the path of demonstrating that Pebble can be part of the solution to a more sustainable future.”

