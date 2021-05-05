Ready Set Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the remaining (7) seven drill holes from its recently completed 13-hole, 2,900 metre, Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned flagship Northshore Gold project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt in Ontario.









Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the remaining (7) seven drill holes from its recently completed 13-hole, 2,900 metre, Phase 1 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned flagship Northshore Gold project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt in Ontario.

Highlights:

All seven holes have intersected gold mineralization within the A, B and C zones in areas with limited historical drilling.

Hole RSG-21-068 – intersected 80.00 metres (m) of 1.08 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) – including 11.15m @ 3.50 g/t Au hosting a higher-grade interval of 5.00m @ 7.25 g/t Au

Hole RSG-21-069 – intersected 86.50m of 0.89 g/t Au – including 10.5m @ 3.02 g/t Au

Hole RSG-21-070 – intersected 2.00m @ 27.32 g/t Au

Current results provide further confirmation of Ready Set Gold’s new geological model for the Northshore project which has re-defined the overall geometry and orientation of the gold zones and increased the exploration potential along strike and to depth. Phase 1 drillhole orientation has also aided in understanding the structural controls on higher-grade mineralization within each of the zones. These structural controls will be evaluated further during near term exploration field programs and used to help design the Phase 2 program.

Phase 1 intersected gold mineralization in all 13 drill holes and in targeted areas with low, historic drill density, or no drilling.

The Northshore project remains underexplored with only ~5% of the area systematically evaluated. Additionally, the depth potential of the gold mineralized zones remains untested with the deepest drill intercepts at 250-300m. The Company believes that the Northshore property shows excellent potential at depth including the potential for high-grade gold zones.

Interpretation: Holes RSG-21-068 and RSG-21-069 were drilled to crosscut the gold-bearing zones in Zone A in a manner that conforms with the new geological model as illustrated in Figure 1. Both holes intersected significant widths of higher-grade gold mineralization, which indicates the potential of higher-grade, continuous zones within Zone A that were not properly interpreted with historical drilling. Historical drilling for the most part, was oriented sub-parallel to these zones and only targeted one vein orientation. The results of both holes will aid in better understanding how to grow Zone A at depth and along strike. Both holes intersected significant widths of higher-grade gold mineralization, which indicates the potential of higher-grade, continuous zones within Zone A that were not properly interpreted with historical drilling. Historical drilling for the most part, was oriented sub-parallel to these zones and only targeted one vein orientation. The results of both holes will aid in better understanding how to grow Zone A at depth and along strike. RSG-21-065, 066 and 071 were all drilled in a south to north direction into the B Zone Structure and are continuing to give the Company confidence in the continuity of this newly modeled northwest-southeast Zone. Further systematic summer/fall field work will help to continue to understand the structural controls on high-grade gold mineralization within Zone B. RSG-21-066 was a 70m step-out to the northwest along the B-zone in an area with no historical drilling and intersected gold-bearing prospective rock. RSG-21-070 was drilled into an area of gold mineralization with limited exploration on the southwest edge of Zone A, where historical drilling intersected anomalous gold mineralization. The hole was designed to confirm historical results and intersected a high-grade gold-structure. This is interpreted to open up a new potential high-grade area within Zone A. RSG-21-072 was drilled into the newly interpreted C-zone which has limited historical drilling. The holes intersected several horizons of high-grade and anomalous gold-mineralization within strongly altered and fractured host rock with intense quartz veining. Further surface work this summer/fall is planned on this area to better understand structural controls on high-grade mineralization as well as strike potential. Brad Lazich, VP of Exploration comments; “These drill results, in addition to those previously reported, continue to increase our confidence in the results of the historical drilling and our new geological model. The information that is provided by the Phase I drill program will now be used to help plan a systematic surface exploration program. This will aid us in developing the Phase II drill program, which will continue testing the different zones along strike and at depth.” Christian Scovenna, CEO & Director comments; “We are extremely happy to report that all holes drilled in Ready Set Gold’s first drilling campaign encountered gold mineralization. The intersecting of broad intervals of gold mineralization hosting higher-grade structures is showing us that our understanding of Northshore and our new geological model is certainly progressing in the right direction. What is also greatly exciting for Ready Set Gold and our shareholders, is that our modelling indicates that the mineralization may be open along strike and at depth. By considering a different model of mineralization than previous operators of the project we have potentially unlocked the door to a regionally significant deposit. As very little of the historic drilling has occurred below 250m at Northshore and along strike in our modeled mineralized zones we look forward to completing the next phase of surface exploration and plan for drilling that we hope will continue to expand the known zones and potentially identify new ones.” Phase 1 Summary and Northshore Summer/Fall Programs: With the Phase 1 maiden drill program now complete the company is planning a systematic surface exploration program at Northshore, which will commence once ground conditions improve. The results of Phase 1 drilling have helped the company establish a new geological model for Northshore, confirmed areas of low drill density within the historic resource estimate and have proven the continuity of the newly modeled zones. These results along with the planned near-term exploration program will aid in designing a Phase II drill program to target growth of each zone along strike and at depth focusing on areas that host higher-grade potential. The near-term surface exploration program will consist of more detailed lithological and structural mapping, sampling, and trenching at targeted areas. The objective of the surface program will be to continue to develop the geological model at Northshore and gain an even better understanding of the structural controls on higher-grade within each of the zones. The company is expecting to release a market update with further details on the objectives and deliverables for said program in the near-term.

Figure 1 – Exploration plan map of Northshore with reported results

Figure 2 – Cross-Section A-B showing reported results.