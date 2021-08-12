Achieved a number of firsts and records including 14 th consecutive quarter of profitability and over 500,000 customers served; Became the first medical cannabis operator to start planting in West Virginia ; and Positioned to enter our 7 th state with Production License Approval in Georgia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

Q2 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Achieved revenues of $215.1 million , a sequential increase of approximately $21 million .

, a sequential increase of approximately . Generated net income of $40.9 million .

. Delivered second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $94.9 million .

. Attained gross profit of $144.5 million and gross margin of 67%.

and gross margin of 67%. Announced plans to acquire Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”), one of the largest cannabis acquisitions announced in the U.S. to date.

Commenced operations and opened first dispensary in Massachusetts .

. Opened 91 st store in the nation and maintained leadership in Florida with its 85 th dispensary location.

Recent Events

Harvest shareholders approved the Trulieve acquisition at their special shareholder meeting, held on August 11, 2021 .

. Received a notice of intent to award a Class 1 production license in Georgia , one of two companies to receive the largest licenses awarded, positioning the Company to enter its seventh state and further solidify southeast hub.

, one of two companies to receive the largest licenses awarded, positioning the Company to enter its seventh state and further solidify southeast hub. Completed acquisition of Keystone Shops in Philadelphia , entering the Greater Philadelphia area and bringing dispensary count in Pennsylvania to six.

, entering the area and bringing dispensary count in to six. Commenced operations in West Virginia as the first medical cannabis company to start planting in the state.

as the first medical cannabis company to start planting in the state. Currently at 96 stores in the United States , with a new store opening in Worcester Massachusetts on August 14, 2021 .

“Our performance in the second quarter was strong across all financial and operating metrics,” stated Kim Rivers , Trulieve CEO. “We have become operational in Massachusetts and West Virginia and recently won an application for one of two class 1 production licenses in Georgia . We continue to execute on our national expansion model, building our footprint both organically, with license application awards, and inorganically, with strategic acquisitions.”

Rivers continued, “Trulieve has changed considerably since our first sale in Florida in 2016, and we are only in the beginning stages of what we know we can achieve as a company. We believe the next chapter, including the anticipated closing of the Harvest acquisition, will only continue to build on the strong foundations we have worked tirelessly to establish.”

Financial Highlights

Results of

operations For the Three Months Ended, For the Three Months Ended June, For the Six Months Ended June, (Figures in millions and % change

based on these figures) June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 %

change 2021 2020 %

change 2021 2020 % change Total Revenue $ 215.1 $ 193.8 11% $ 215.1 $ 120.8 78% $ 408.9 $ 216.8 89% Gross Profit $ 144.5 $ 135.3 7% $ 144.5 $ 90.5 60% $ 279.7 $ 164.4 70% Gross Profit % 67% 70% – 67% 75% – 68% 76% – Operating Expenses $ 61.5 $ 57.3 7% $ 61.5 $ 34.9 76% $ 118.8 $ 64.1 85% Operating Expenses % 29% 30% – 29% 29% – 29% 30% – Net income $ 40.9 $ 30.1 36% $ 40.9 $ 18.9 116% $ 71.0 $ 42.5 67% Adjusted EBITDA $ 94.9 $ 90.8 4% $ 94.9 $ 61.4 55% $ 185.7 $ 109.9 69%

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to GAAP.

The Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 , is available on the SEC’s website or at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results . The Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on its website at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States , or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

Reconciliation of

Non-GAAP Adjusted

EBITDA For the Three Months

Ended, For the Three Months Ended

June, For the Six Months Ended June, (Figures in millions

and % change based

on these figures) June

30,

2021 March

31,

2021 %

change 2021 2020 %

change 2021 2020 %

change Net Income (GAAP) 40.9 30.1 36% $ 40.9 $ 18.9 116% $ 71.0 $ 42.5 67% Add (Deduct) Impact of: Depreciation and Amortization 6.7 5.4 23% $ 6.7 $ 3.1 115% $ 12.1 $ 5.3 128% Depreciation included in Cost of Goods Sold 5.0 3.7 37% $ 5.0 $ 2.4 110% $ 8.7 $ 4.9 0% Interest Expense, Net 6.6 7.9 -16% $ 6.6 $ 5.3 25% $ 14.5 $ 11.2 30% Share-Based Compensation 0.7 0.7 1% $ 0.7 $ 0.5 61% $ 1.5 $ 1.7 -12% Other Expense (Income), Net (0.3) 0.0 -1000% $ (0.3) $ 5.0 -107% $ (0.3) $ 0.0 -4314% Provision for Income Taxes 29.1 34.5 -16% $ 29.1 $ 23.3 25% $ 63.7 $ 41.2 55% Acquisition and Transaction Costs 4.5 2.0 118% $ 4.5 $ – $ 6.5 $ – Covid Related Expenses 1.7 3.8 -56% $ 1.7 $ 3.0 -43% $ 5.5 $ 3.1 79% Inventory Step up, Fair Value – 2.5 -100% $ – $ – $ 2.5 $ – Total Adjustments 54.0 60.7 -11% $ 54.0 $ 42.5 27% $ 114.7 $ 67.3 70% Adjusted EBITDA 94.9 90.8 4% $ 94.9 $ 61.4 55% $ 185.7 $ 109.9 69%

