Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the Second Quarter of 2021

- July 8th, 2021

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results. All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-870-4263, conference ID: …

 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-870-4263, conference ID: 10158485. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until August 19, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-669-9658 or 1-877-344-7529 and enter the encore code 10158485.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480388&tp_key=45931d9bc5

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also owns companies who hold licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.  Learn more at: www.trulieve.com/

