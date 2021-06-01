Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that CEO Kim Rivers will be participating in various investor conferences in June.

The 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference will be held on June 2, 2021. Ms. Rivers will be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.

Ms. Rivers will be a keynote speaker at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, Friday June 4, 2021 from 9:10-9:25 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be hosted by Cheddar Reporter Chloe Aiello.

Grizzle's CannabisCon will feature Ms. Rivers on a panel discussion and will be live streamed on YouTube June 7, 2021 starting at 11:00 a.m. ET

The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference is being held June 8-10, 2021. Ms Rivers will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings on June 8th.

Management will present and host one-on-one and group meetings at Oppenheimer's 21st Annual consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference June 15, 2021

Ms. Rivers will be participating in the Robin Hood Investors Conference on June 16, 2021. 100% of ticket sales for this event go directly to the fight against poverty.

For more information on upcoming Trulieve event participation, please visit https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

