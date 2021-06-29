– Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (“Nextleaf”, or the “Company”) (CSE: OILS.CN) (OTCQB: OILFF), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, focused on the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids, today announced that Paul Pedersen Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30 th 2021. Nextleaf owns 15 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

DATE: Wednesday, June 30 th

TIME: 4 :00PM ET ( 1:00PM PT ) to 4:30PM ET ( 1:30PM PT )

LINK: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About Nextleaf ®

Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis oils to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold ™ . Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 15 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange , OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States , and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

