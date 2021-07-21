NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Hempsana Holdings Ltd. is pleased to announce the Company has signed a processing agreement with New Leaf Canada Inc. to process 2,000kg of hemp to produce full spectrum CBD crude for revenue of up to CAD $200,000. On July 20, 2021, the …

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “ Company ” or “ Hempsana ”) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a processing agreement with New Leaf Canada Inc. ( “New Leaf” ) to process 2,000kg of hemp to produce full spectrum CBD crude for revenue of up to CAD $200,000.

On July 20, 2021, the Company completed a processing agreement to process hemp biomass and manufacture full spectrum CBD. The agreement was further to a Memorandum of Understanding that was executed on May 18 2021, and provides specifics pertaining to processing, post-processing and production, performed at the Company’s state-of-the-art processing facility located in Goderich Ontario, which was engineered and built as an EU-GMP compliant facility in 2020.

“Driven by the wide breadth and deep relationships that key people at our Company have in the cannabis sector, the hard work put in by the sales and operations teams are being realized on these successful deal executions. We are excited about the growth prospects of the Company as we continue to monetize our opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders”, said Randy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“This is the beginning of a great relationship among two world-class cannabis companies. The high-quality production that our companies are manufacturing are aimed at being the gold-standard in the industry, and we look forward to growing the relationship with Hempsana,” said Chris McCullough, CEO of New Leaf.

About New Leaf Canada Inc.

New Leaf Canada Inc. is licensed under Health Canada for both Hemp and Cannabis cultivation. New Leaf’s agricultural Hemp program is leading the industry having acquired GACP quality certification in 2021 making it one of the few providers of high quality Hemp with an external accreditation suitable for manufacturing nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally.

