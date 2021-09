Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) ( CSE: HARV OTCQX: HRVSF ), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida .

Harvest of Kissimmee – East is located at 2631 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm . Additional Harvest dispensaries in Florida are located in Gainesville , Kissimmee , Lehigh Acres , Longwood , North Jacksonville , North Miami Beach , North Port , Olympia Heights, South Jacksonville , South Miami Beach , Tallahassee , and West Palm Beach .

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at:

https://www.harvesthoc.com/locations/florida/kissimmee/harvest-of-kissimmee-east/

“We are pleased to open our thirteenth Harvest location in Florida , one of the fastest growing medical markets in the U.S.” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White . “We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets.”

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://www.harvesthoc.com/

