High-Quality Cannabis Products That Are “Made for Music” Will Expand Accessibility in 2022

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, is pleased to announce that its Select brand has reached an agreement with cultural authority Rolling Stone to expand the co-branded Rolling Stone by Select line to additional markets across the US. The cannabis products that are “Made for Music” will launch in California Arizona and Massachusetts in early 2022.

Select, the leading lifestyle brand in cannabis, proudly announced its strategic partnership with Rolling Stone last June when its line of high-quality products celebrating the symbiotic relationship between music and cannabis became available in Nevada . By leveraging Select’s resources and experience creating reliable and consistent cannabis products across different US markets, the beloved products donning the name of the most prominent voice in music and pop culture will be available to more customers.

The products that will launch include three vape offerings curated by Rolling Stone , which capture the essence of genre-defining sounds in music history: a berry-forward “Overdrive” Sativa, a fruity and calming “Phaser” Hybrid as well as a complex and full-bodied “Reverb” Indica. Each cartridge contains Select’s premium Elite cannabis oil and is housed in its new and proprietary Cliq pod system. These gravity-fed pods encased in durable stainless steel utilize an “auto draw” feature and allow for variable battery voltage, creating bespoke potency experiences tailored to each consumer’s preferences.

“We are thrilled to introduce Rolling Stone by Select products to these new markets after receiving overwhelming support from our customers in Nevada ,” said Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf. ” Rolling Stone has been covering cannabis with authentic, hard hitting journalism and amplifying the synergies between music, cannabis, and culture for over fifty years, and we hope this carefully selected co-branded product line continues to destigmatize and normalize cannabis consumption. Select has set itself apart in the vape world by constantly innovating and manufacturing the highest-quality, smoothest cartridges possible, and we look forward to bringing new cannabis experiences to our customers.”

“Entering the cannabis space, we wanted to make sure that we joined forces with a brand that aligned with our core values and delivered the best possible product. We found that in Curaleaf and its Select brand,” said Gus Wenner , President and COO of Rolling Stone . “Our collaboration with Curaleaf celebrates the connection between music and immersive experiences, a connection that is fundamental to the ethos of our brand, and as we enter new markets, we’re eager to continue to elevate audiences’ experiences.”

Rolling Stone by Select products are currently available in dispensaries across Nevada and will soon launch in states such as California , Arizona and Massachusetts . For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 111 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,400 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning Curaleaf’s business relationship with Rolling Stone and cannabis products related thereto. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021 , which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

About Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone , the number one brand in music publishing, has been the leading voice of music and popular culture for over 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across several platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and experiential marketing. Headquartered in New York , Rolling Stone provides “all the news that fits” to a global audience of approximately 60 million people every month and publishes over 100 pieces of content every day. For more information, please visit www.rollingstone.com .

