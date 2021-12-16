NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES Notes offering positions Curaleaf with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of 8.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 with a settlement date of December 15, 2021 for ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF