The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) today announced its market statistics for the month of October 2021, highlighted by a large financing and continued strength in trading.

October 2021 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.3 billion;

CSE issuers completed 75 financings that raised an aggregate $606 million;

There were 12 new listings, bringing total listed securities to 720 as at October 31, 2021; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $46.5 billion as at October 31, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

“We were pleased to see a milestone financing completed by a Canadian Securities Exchange issuer during the month of October,” said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. “Trulieve Cannabis Corp.’s US$350 million (C$441 million) debt offering was the single largest financing completed by any CSE issuer this year, and the second largest in the Exchange’s history. It is exciting to see our large cannabis issuers raising significant amounts of low-cost capital to fund their growth plans. It was also a busy month for the CSE on the corporate development side, as we participated in the MJBizCon expo and hosted two virtual conferences. All events were very well received by the investment community.”

What’s On At the CSE

The CSE is proud to be a supporting sponsor of the Empire Club of Canada’s 2021 Nation Builder of the Year award, which recognizes Canadian individuals or groups that are making significant contributions to the country. This year’s honoree is Perry Bellegarde, a former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations and a strong advocate for Indigenous rights, human rights and reconciliation. Mr. Bellegarde will receive the award at a special event on December 9, 2021. More information is available here: https://events.empireclubofcanada.com/nationbuilder2021/home.

New Listings in October 2021

Nabati Foods Global Inc. (MEAL)

Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (LP)

Secova Metals Corp. (SEK)

Alma Gold Inc. (ALMA)

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (TONY) – Fundamental Change

Brascan Gold Inc. (BRAS)

Xebra Brands Ltd. (XBRA)

Gelum Resources Ltd. (GMR)

Athena Gold Corporation (ATHA)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (ARS)

79 Resources Ltd. (SNR) – Fundamental Change

MLK Gold Ltd. (MLK)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

