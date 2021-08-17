Better Plant’s Jusu Launches Pure Essential Oils and SpritzersBetter Plant Sciences Inc. a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is relaunching a line of ten 100% pure essential oils, and six pure essential oil blends with six essential oil spritzers. These new products will be relaunched as part of the Jusu Wellness Home …

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) (“Better Plant”), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is relaunching a line of ten 100% pure essential oils, and six pure essential oil blends with six essential oil spritzers. These new products will be relaunched as part of the Jusu Wellness Home collection, and are available for purchase in Canada from getjusu.com

The six essential oils blends and six accompanying spritzers have been relaunched under the names: Cleanse, Wellness, OM, Camper’s Friend, Inspire, and Relax. The pure essential oils come in the varieties: lavender, eucalyptus, grapefruit, peppermint, tea tree, cedarwood, frankincense, ylang ylang, lemon, and bergamot. In keeping with Better Plant’s commitment to doing better for the environment; the glass essential oil bottles and the spritzer bottles are 100% recyclable.

“Jusu Wellness products already contain essential oils due to their beneficial properties for the skin, as well as for their all natural scents,” says Joelle Fiorito, Director of Operations at Jusu. “Adding essential oils and spritzers allows consumers to bring all of those benefits in to their daily lives, whether is it by adding a few drops of the Relax essential oil blend to a diffuser in their home, or carrying a Camper’s Blend spritzer with them on their next outdoor excursion.”

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global essential oils market demand was estimated at 247.08 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. Essential oils offer several health benefits, which drives the demand for these oils in pharmaceutical applications. Essential oils are sourced from plants and unlike most of the conventional medicines and drugs, essential oils have no major side effects. Consumers’ rising preference for natural and organic products is driving the application of essential oils in cosmetics, homecare products, and food & beverages.

About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses for delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care as well as plant-based all-natural home cleaning products. Better Plant’s products are sold wholesale to retailers, grocers, restaurants and cleaning companies in Canada. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant’s mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc., whose common shares trade under the tickers CSE:NEON, OTCQB:NMDBF and FFE:6UF.

