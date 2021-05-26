Better Plant Sciences Inc. or a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has received a product order from Healthy Planet, a store carrying high quality vitamins, supplements and healthy lifestyle remedies with 24 locations throughout Canada. Healthy Planet placed a total initial order of over 1,000 units for 10 locations in Ontario. Jusu Wellness products will also be available for purchase …

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has received a product order from Healthy Planet, a store carrying high quality vitamins, supplements and healthy lifestyle remedies with 24 locations throughout Canada. Healthy Planet placed a total initial order of over 1,000 units for 10 locations in Ontario. Jusu Wellness products will also be available for purchase internationally on www.healthyplanetcanada.com starting in June 2021.

Better Plant Lists Jusu Wellness Products for Sale in 10 Healthy Planet Stores in Canada

Healthy Planet sets the standard for accessible wellness in Ontario. Its 24 stores are a trustworthy, reliable source of products, information, and referrals to natural health professionals. Its curated selection of wellness products range from health foods and supplements to sports nutrients and beauty care.

Better Plant’s broker partner, Thank You Merci, is confident that Jusu products will be an excellent addition for Healthy Planet’s health and wellness-conscious consumers. “As one of Canada’s leading suppliers of natural cosmetics and personal care, we are excited to make Jusu available to consumers in Ontario at select Healthy Planet locations,” says Lindsay Blakeman, CEO of Thank You Merci.

“In the last year, Jusu Wellness has had orders from 45 brick-and-mortar stores across Canada, which has been a healthy addition to Jusu’s direct to consumer business,” said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant. “Healthy Planet is highly aligned with our brand values and makes an excellent partner for Jusu.”



About Healthy Planet:

At Healthy Planet, an independent Canadian retail chain, its goal is to make the world healthier and greener one day at a time. From the vitamins, supplements, produce, groceries and health foods it sells, to the socially responsible manufacturers and distributors it works with, Healthy Planet puts everything it does through a discerning filter. The company believes that even the smallest, simplest of positive actions every day can result in big changes toward a better, healthier life for people and for the planet.



About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant’s mission to help create a better world.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company’s products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

