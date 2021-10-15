New World Inc. Launches NFT Platform

Graph Blockchain Inc. or is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World™ is officially launching its Non-fungible Token marketplace and the Augmented Reality app.The platform will be downloadable as a beta on the Apple App Store for iOS and iPadOS operating systems and is fully available on Google Play app store for Android devices. The Company expects that the full version will be live on …

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph”) or (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World™ is officially launching its Non-fungible Token (“NFT”) marketplace and the Augmented Reality (“AR”) app.

The platform will be downloadable as a beta on the Apple App Store for iOS and iPadOS operating systems and is fully available on Google Play app store for Android devices. The Company expects that the full version will be live on Apple App Store in the next 30 days.

“New World™ has been diligently working behind-the-scenes to ensure a patent-backed strategic position at the forefront of setting the new global standard in trusted NFT authenticity and regulation as the first publicly traded NFT platform. The first products we bring to market will be marks in history and something shareholders, investors, and consumers should be excited about participating in,” affirmed Jay Pizarro, Chief Technology Officer at New World™.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/99509_7f503d90a486886d_002full.jpg

New World™ NFTs will be available for purchase in a curated web-based marketplace with exclusive ‘NFT drops’ from athletes, artists, and celebrities. Users can make purchases using MetaMask, Coinbase or an Ethereum (“ETH”) wallet. The app allows users to view and interact with NFTs in a geographical virtual experience through AR. New World™ has created a place for users to interact with NFTs in a whole new way. Users can record and share these unique experiences to social platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok.

According to Elizabeth Howcroft in a Reuters technology article, the market for non-fungible tokens surged to new highs in the second quarter, with $2.5 billion in sales so far this year, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020, marketplace data showed.

Stay up to date with New World™ by visiting their website and subscribe to their mailing list: https://newworldinc.io.

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com, www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Media Relations

Joshua Greenwald / Kristin Cwalinski

Phone: 646.379.7971 / 603.475.3550

Email: gblc@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99509