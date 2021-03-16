Blockchain

Banxa Holdings to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

- March 16th, 2021
Via InvestorWire Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25, 2021
Presentation March 25 @ 10:30AM EST
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JulccdVIRrqc7ThNGlDeJw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

About Banxa Holdings
Banxa Holdings is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission is to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg.. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com .

