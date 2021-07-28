Banxa Holdings Inc (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) (“BANXA” or “The Company”) Banxa, the world-leading payment service provider (PSP) for the digital asset industry, announces a range of new partnerships – including Hoo.com . Hoo.com is a world-leading blockchain assets service platform aiming to provide safe and reliable assets management and blockchain services to users worldwide. This brings Hoo.com customers access to a broad array of payment channels, with Banxa providing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) services.

Banxa has also finalized partnerships with Gate.io , one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, and LBank ( lbank.info ). Banxa will allow customers of these exchanges to access the widest range of payment channels in the crypto payment provider space.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said “We are proud to add these great platforms to the Banxa network, Gate.io, Hoo.com, and LBank are all exceptional companies and share our vision of bringing digital assets to the widest possible audience. We are focused on providing the highest conversion rates to our partners, and the best service to end-users. By partnering with Gate.io, Hoo, and LBank we can help give their customers access to the largest number of payment rails and the most robust compliance systems in the cryptocurrency market.”

Hoo.com is a one-stop global innovative leading blockchain digital assets platform under Hoo Group Limited, providing a wide range of blockchain services to global users and focusing on discovering quality innovative blockchain asset investment opportunities.

Gate.io is dedicated to security and customer experience and offers a secure, fair and straightforward cryptocurrency exchange. Gate.io’s focus on safety and their clients’ assets and trading information correspond with Banxa’s aim to provide the world-best managed payment service for cash to crypto conversion.

“By integrating with Banxa, we are providing a bridge between the traditional and digital currency markets, making it instrumental to our continuing growth. At Gate.io we remain committed to innovation and providing an all-in-one exchange with a smooth trading experience, even for the beginner crypto trader, ” said Lin Han , CEO of Gate.io

Hoo.com, LBank and Gate.io customers can access Banxa’s payment network through their chosen exchange. Banxa provides exchange and DeFi platform customers peace of mind, with a compliant payment service available directly from within the exchange platform.

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA/OTCQX:BNXAF/FSE:AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation, and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia , the Netherlands , and Lithuania .

Gate.io is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with an eight-year founding history and 6 million registered users. Gate.io provides innovative products including derivatives (USDT-margined and Quanto perp), options, lending, ETF, and structured finance products. Gate.io’s average daily trading volume is over $5billion across 900+ markets.

Hoo.com is a leading blockchain assets service platform, aiming to provide safe and reliable asset management and blockchain services to users worldwide.

LBank.info is a world-class digital asset exchange which was established in October 2016 . As one of the Top10 digital asset exchanges in the world, LBank has over 4.8 million registered users and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion US dollars.

LBank provides secure, professional and convenient digital asset exchange services. Users can directly conduct digital asset transactions by purchasing cryptocurrency via one of our payment gateways.

