OpenText World 2021 Explores the Power of Digital

Mark J. Barrenechea , Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Arianna Huffington headline the world’s largest Information Management conference.

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the world’s largest information management conference. Registration is now open for OpenText World, which will be hosted virtually from Tuesday, November 16 Thursday, November 18 .

Keynotes from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea , Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, world renowned Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Thrive Global Founder and CEO Arianna Huffington will set the stage for three days of engaging discussion and learning.

“To succeed in a distributed world, organizations must be digital,” said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. “OpenText World will provide tools and strategies to help organizations digitize their operations, as well as provide insights from speakers and customers who have successfully adapted to the profound changes that have taken place over the past two years.”

OpenText World will also feature product focused keynotes and live, interactive sessions with industry leaders and information management experts exploring the trends shaping modern work, customer experience, supply chains, cyber security and the API economy.

Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

Choose from over 70 sessions with the OpenText product teams responsible for the latest Cloud innovations in Content Services, Customer Experience, Business Network, Cyber Resilience, and the Developer Cloud. A dedicated concierge is also available to help schedule 1:1 meetings with product experts.

Enfuse at OpenText World

This year, OpenText World adds Enfuse to the program, offering cybersecurity attendees over 30 sessions on how to tackle today’s security challenges with the latest topics in digital investigations, incident response, digital evidence management, discovery and ransomware. Attendees will have a dedicated experience with security content, product experts and interactive opportunities in one conference hub.

Learning and Networking

Developer, Innovation and Product Labs will provide hands-on opportunities and insight into new products, features and use cases to maximize technology investments. In addition, you can visit the Expert Forums, complete your technical recertification, and attend expert networking sessions to help further your knowledge and advance your career.

OpenText World is a customizable program, available live and on-demand for registered attendees. Click here to register.

Members of the press interested in attending OpenText World, please contact publicrelations@opentext.com to request media accreditation.

