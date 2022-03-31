Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newmont Corporation today announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Newmont’s issuer credit rating to BBB+ from BBB with a stable outlook. The upgrade is supported by Newmont’s balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation priorities, in addition to higher future production and improving costs. The upgrade from S&P follows Newmont’s issuance of the mining industry’s first ...

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded Newmont's issuer credit rating to BBB+ from BBB with a stable outlook. The upgrade is supported by Newmont's balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation priorities, in addition to higher future production and improving costs.

The upgrade from S&P follows Newmont's issuance of the mining industry's first sustainability-linked bond in December 2021. The $1.0 billion note is linked to Newmont's performance against key environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, including the Company's 2030 emissions reduction targets and the representation of women in senior leadership roles target.

"The upgrade from S&P is a reflection of Newmont's financial strength and flexibility as we continue to apply our disciplined approach to capital allocation across price cycles," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "We continue to strengthen our balance sheet whilst aligning our financing strategy with our ESG commitments, ensuring that we are well-positioned to create long-term value for the business and all of our stakeholders for decades to come."

Newmont ended 2021 with $5.0 billion of consolidated cash and $8.0 billion of liquidity with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.2x. Newmont's capital allocation philosophy remains unchanged and balances steady reinvestment in the business, maintaining financial strength and flexibility, and providing leading returns to shareholders.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Legal Cautionary Statement:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating expectations regarding long-term value creation, future financial strength and flexibility, future capital allocation and return to shareholders, and future performance against sustainability targets. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations about future events, but these statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," including in connection with any downgrade in the credit ratings, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com , as well as the Company's other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Fully Funded Exploration and Drill Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Fully Funded Exploration and Drill Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an upcoming Summer 2022 drill program at the Knife Lake Copper Project VMS Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). Using the results and interpretation from the Fall and Winter 2021 field programs, as well as the 2021 drill program, the upcoming program will target the Gilbert West and Gilbert South zones in addition to continued infill and expansion drilling at the deposit. Rockridge is fully funded for this upcoming exploration and drilling having recently closed a financing. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 82 claims totaling 56,865 hectares (140,516 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-Region-20210331-003.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Announces Stock Option Cancellation

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 1,475,000 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

The terms of Cancelled Options were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Outback Goldfields' Update on Completed Initial Exploration Phase on its Yeungroon Gold Property Located in Central Victoria, Australia.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Outback Goldfields' Update on Completed Initial Exploration Phase on its Yeungroon Gold Property Located in Central Victoria, Australia.

Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ) (OTCQB:OZBKF) (FSE:S600) has provided an update for its Yeungroon gold property located in Central Victoria, Australia. This is one of the company's four key assets in the highly prospective Fosterville Gold District in the Victoria goldfields in southeast Australia.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on " InvestmentPitch.com " and on " YouTube ". If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Outback" in the search box.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tin Cup Exploration Update

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the exploration plan for the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Following on from the success of the initial four holes completed, Northern Lights is planning to expand the exploration program at Secret Pass to include the drilling of three (3) additional holes at Tin Cup and two (2) drill holes at the FM Zone, which is located approximately 500 metres east of Tin Cup. All five (5) proposed drill holes are fully permitted. The drill holes statistics and significant intersections for the first four drill holes are sumarized on Table 1. The location of the recent drill holes and the planned drill holes for Tin Cup and the FM Zones are illlustrated on Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce New Marvel Energy a wholly owned subsidiary to the Corporation is moving ahead on a design study for standardized nuclear fuel for small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) for use in land and energy including long range space flight

Canada has one of the most promising markets for SMR technology, the potential value of for SMRs in Canada is valued at $ 5.3B by 2040, globally the SMR market is much bigger at $150B by 2040. Typically, SMRs have a power capacity of 300MW(e) per unit making it ideal as it produces large amounts of low to no carbon electricity.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a globe focused on Australia with stock information over top

Austex's Rob Murdoch Highlights Value Opportunity in ASX-listed Resource Stocks

“The average ASX-listed resource company has about AU$11 million in the bank right now,” Rob Murdoch of Austex Resources said during his keynote address at the Brisbane Mining Conference last week.

The principal analyst at the independent consultancy firm told investors in attendance that there’s a lot of money around the sector, which has led to increased exploration spending in Australia.

In fact, exploration expenditures rose to AU$974 million during Q4 2021.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×