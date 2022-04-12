Newmont Corporation has announced that it will acquire the remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha from Sumitomo Corporation for $48 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, making Newmont the exclusive owner-operator of this world-class asset. This announcement follows an announcement in February 2022, in which Newmont acquired Buenaventura’s 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha. “This ...

NGT:CA